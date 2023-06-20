Novo Nordisk's Wegovy launch in new markets will be slower due to high demand

By Maggie Fick and Nikolaj Skydsgaard

LONDON/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Novo Nordisk's launch of obesity drug Wegovy in most of Europe will be slower than planned and the drug will likely not be sold in developing nations for a very long time, executives said on Tuesday, as demand booms in the United States. "Short term we are challenged because we cannot fully meet demand. But everyone can rest assured that we are strongly committed to make sure that patients over time will get the medicine they expect," said Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen. Wegovy, which launched in the U.S. in mid-2021, has propelled the company to record sales and its current position as the third biggest pharma company globally by market capitalisation, according to Refinitiv data.

A weekly injection of Wegovy leads to an average weight loss of around 15%, alongside changes to diet and exercise. Its impact has captured the attention of patients, investors and even celebrities, but the Danish drugmaker has been unable to keep up with demand even as the company spends billions of dollars to ramp up production capacity.

That has effectively delayed the launch in most of Europe, following the recent launch of Wegovy in Denmark and Norway. Novo Nordisk has also had to overcome production problems at a contract manufacturer.

Camilla Sylvest, executive vice president of commercial strategy and corporate affairs, did not respond directly to a question during a news conference about when the company would launch the drug in other European countries. She said the launch will be "a little bit slower than originally planned".

Jorgensen, the CEO, also said that infrastructure challenges, such as insufficient cold chain technology, in many developing countries poses a "significant challenge" in making Wegovy available in those nations:

"I think it will be a very long time before a product like Wegovy can go there."

During a presentation before the news conference, the company shared statistics showing there are some 815 million obese people worldwide today, up from about 650 million in 2016. Novo Nordisk also said the number of people with obesity is forecast to rise to 1.5 billion by 2035.

While the 2016 statistic comes from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Novo Nordisk did not provide a source for the latest statistics or forecasts.

A spokesperson did not immediately answer a phone call from Reuters to request the source of the new statistics.

The WHO told Reuters last month that new highly-effective weight loss drugs such as Wegovy are not a “silver bullet” for addressing the rapid rise in global obesity rates.

