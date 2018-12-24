Billions of dollars have been spent on research and development in the battle against cancer. Unfortunately, cancer still claims more than half a million lives in the U.S. alone each year.

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) is on a mission to give patients with cancer a fighting chance. This innovative medical-device company is harnessing the power of physics to approach cancer treatment from an entirely unique perspective.

The company discovered that electric fields can be manipulated to inhibit cell division in cancerous tumorous. Novocure calls this new method of treatment tumor treating fields, or TTFields for short, and is pushing hard to convince healthcare providers to add this new weapon to their arsenals. Its early success at winning over skeptics has led to explosive revenue growth, and its share price has soared.

Is Novocure a buy today, or is it too late to get in?

The technology

Nearly two decades ago, Novocure's founder discovered that electric fields could be used to inhibit division in certain types of cells. The company also figured out that tuning an electric field to a specific frequency would disrupt division in certain types of cells without having any impact at all on other types of cells (Novocure explains this process in great detail during a Ted Talk).

A key benefit of this technology is that TTFields could be fine-tuned to disrupt cell division in cancerous tumors while leaving nearby healthy cell alone. This allows TTField therapy to be administered with minimal side effects.

Novocure took its knowledge of TTFields and created a portable electric field generator called Optune. Optune won FDA approval to treat recurrent glioblastoma in 2011. Glioblastoma is an especially aggressive form of brain cancer that has a very low, five-year survival rate. Thankfully, Novocure showed last year that using Optune in combination with current standard-of-care treatments lead to improved survival rates.

The opportunity

Novocure has launched Optune in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The company's business model is to bill for Optune on a monthly basis. That's why a key metric for investors to watch is the number of active users that are on Optune at any given time.

Demand for Optune has grown steadily over the last years as providers, payers, and patients became more comfortable with the technology. In turn, Novocure's revenue has soared.

Metric 2015 2016 2017 2018* Active patients 605 1,091 1,834 2,252* Revenue $33.1 million $82.9 million $177 million $178 million*

*Data as of September 30, 2018. Table source: Novocure.

Glioblastoma is a rare form of cancer, so the company's current market opportunity for Optune is limited. However, the company believes that TTFields could also be useful in treating a wide variety of solid-tumor cancers down the road. Management is investing aggressively in R&D right now in an effort to capitalize on that potential.

How big could the company's total addressable market grow if TTFields are shown to be effective in other types of cancer? Here's an overview of Optune's label expansion potential:

Indication Status Potential Annual Patient Population in Target Markets Glioblastoma Approved 14,000 Mesothelioma Pending approval 13,000 Brain Metastases Phase 3 trial end 2020 258,000 Lung cancer Phase 3 trial ends 2021 659,000 Pancreatic cancer Phase 3 trial ends 2022 223,000

Table source: Novocure.

These numbers are enormous when compared to the company's current active patient count of just 2,252. If Novocure can win approval in any of these indications, then its upside potential is truly massive.