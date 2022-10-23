NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shareholders have earned a 30% CAGR over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. Long term NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 273% in five years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that NovoCure didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years NovoCure saw its revenue grow at 26% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 30% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. NovoCure seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that NovoCure shareholders are down 40% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 23%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 30% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand NovoCure better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for NovoCure you should know about.

