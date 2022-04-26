Novogradac promotes Tonya Johnson to partner

Staff report
·1 min read
Tonya Johnson
Tonya Johnson

SAN FRANCISCO — National accounting and consulting enterprise Novogradac elevated Tonya Johnson of the Dover office to partner. Novogradac, which specializes in affordable housing, community development, historic preservation and renewable energy, has 67 partners in more than 25 cities nationwide.

“I am excited to announce that Tonya has been promoted to partner,” said Michael J. Novogradac, managing partner of Novogradac. “Tonya is known for her strong problem solving and organizational skills. She is effective at mentoring and growing her team organically and forming solid relationships with her clients. The partners and I look forward to her growing role within the firm.”

“I am excited to help shape the direction of the firm and continue to serve our growing clientele in my new role as partner,” said Johnson, who joined Novogradac in 2006 as a staff accountant.

Johnson specializes in affordable housing and community development, including low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) and new markets tax credit (NMTC) transactions. She has extensive experience in a wide range of services, including financial statement audits, tax return preparation, final cost certification audits and consulting on LIHTC and NMTC compliance. She also works with upper-tier tax credit equity funds and tax credit syndicators. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University. She is licensed as a certified public accountant in Ohio and Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Novogradac elevates CPA Tonya Johnson to partner

