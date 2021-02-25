Novogratz’s Galaxy Reaches $1.2 Billion in Asset Management Unit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Derek Decloet
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. said its asset management unit has grown to about $1.2 billion after launching new products, including a Bitcoin mutual fund in partnership with Canada’s CI Financial Corp.

The company, based in New York but listed in Toronto, said in a statement Wednesday it expects to report income of $325 million for the fourth quarter after the value of Bitcoin and other holdings soared. Galaxy said it disclosed the preliminary results “given the material change in the operating environment of the cryptocurrency and digital sector” since it reported its third quarter.

Galaxy Digital is a financial firm that does asset management, trading, investment banking and other activities, with a focus on digital assets, cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Novogratz is trying to place it in the center of an explosion in investor interest in cryptocurrencies and retail funds that hold them.

Galaxy’s trading desk is one of several providing Bitcoins for the Purpose Bitcoin ETF, the first-ever approved in North America, which began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange last week. Galaxy Digital will also act as a sub-adviser on a new Bitcoin ETF that CI Financial has also filed to launch.

“Even as late as June and July of last year, people were not positive this was a real space,” Novogratz said by telephone. “Now the question is, how much exposure should I have?”

Galaxy’s asset management division includes venture funds and crypto funds, including those traded on exchanges. Assets, which were $1.18 billion as of Feb. 19, have grown 45% since the end of December after more than doubling in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Novogratz said he plans to add about 50 people to the 126-person company, which has offices in New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Hong Kong, London and Los Angeles. Galaxy Digital has a market value of C$5.5 billion ($4.4 billion), up from C$382 million a year ago.

Some mainstream financial institutions, such as Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Global investment management unit, are considering making bets on Bitcoin or are making it easier for their clients to do so. That’s another signal cryptocurrencies have staying power, Novogratz said.

“It’s not a classic FOMO because this is going to be an asset class for the next 50 years,” he said.

(Updates with additional information on Galaxy Digital starting in third paragraph and on financial industry activity near end of story)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin More Popular Than Gold in Australia, Report Finds

    Nearly a quarter of surveyed investors state they plan to hold their investments for more than three years.

  • Stock Price at Japan’s Top Brokerage Riding High Thanks to Bitcoin Boom: Report

    The brokerage's venture into cryptocurrency has increased the company's quarter-on-quarter growth threefold.

  • Exxon Mobil's total reserves drop by a third after COVID-19 oil price drop

    The largest U.S. oil producer is reeling from the sharp decline in oil demand and a series of bad bets on projects when prices were much higher. Exxon's reserves are at their lowest since the merger between Exxon and Mobil in 1999 and were "a result of very low prices during 2020 and the effects of reductions in capital expenditures," the company said in a filing. Total reserves for all products fell to 15.2 billion barrels of oil and gas at the end of 2020 from 22.4 billion the year before, mostly driven by oil sands in Canada and U.S. shale gas properties, according to the filing.

  • MSCI's Fernandez Calls for Modernization of Financial System

    Feb.24 -- MSCI Inc.&nbsp;Chairman and Chief Executive Officer&nbsp;Henry&nbsp;Fernandez discusses MSCI's collaboration with Microsoft Corp. and the state of the U.S. financial-services industry. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close."

  • Robinhood CEO Criticizes ‘Runaway Chain Reaction’ of Short Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said short selling the same shares multiple times is creating a chaotic dynamic for markets and investors.When a stock is being borrowed over and over it “creates some sort of runaway chain reaction,” Tenev said at the New York Times DealBook DC Policy Project virtual conference Tuesday. “How many times should we let the same share be shorted? I think there’s an argument that the answer should be one.”It’s worth looking at “how things would be different if there was some limitation,” he said. Tenev was joined in the session by former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton, who called for real time disclosure of shorts.Robinhood has come under fire for restricting trading of volatile stocks including GameStop Corp., setting off outrage among its customers. A band of traders from a Reddit forum joined forces to drive up shares of several heavily shorted stocks, causing billions of dollars of losses for hedge funds.After Robinhood’s intervention, wary day traders accused the firm of protecting hedge funds that stood to lose during the short squeeze. Tenev denied that during a hearing convened by the House Financial Services Committee last week and apologized to Robinhood customers.On Monday, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it plans to build up its phone-based customer service to better handle questions and complaints.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Square puts "skin in the game" with $170 million more in bitcoin buy

    Square Inc raised the bets on bitcoin by investing $170 million more and Chief Executive Jack Dorsey promised on Tuesday to "double down" on the payment firm's commitment to the world's biggest cryptocurrency. "The Internet needs a native currency, and we believe bitcoin is it," the longtime bitcoin enthusiast and chief executive of social media firm Twitter Inc said. Square bought 3,318 bitcoins in the fourth quarter, adding to the mainstream acceptance of the digital currency that has been winning support from several big investors.

  • Compagno rips Cuomo for blaming Trump for nursing home investigation: ‘Death does not have a party’

    Fox News’ Outnumbered panel weighs in on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blaming former President Trump for the DOJ investigation into the Empire State’s coronavirus-related nursing home deaths.

  • Gold and Bitcoin Won’t ‘Cannibalize’ Each Other: Goldman Sachs Analysts

    The dueling commodities inhabit different ends of the investor spectrum and can coexist in a portfolio, the analysts said.

  • Charlie Munger warns of market 'frenzy'; frowns on gambling mentality, bitcoin, SPACs

    Charlie Munger, the longtime business partner of Warren Buffett, on Wednesday warned that the stock market bears signs of a bubble, reflecting a "dangerous" mentality among some investors to gamble on stocks as they would horse races. Munger, 97, lamented the recent mania for GameStop Corp, in which amateur investors encouraged each other online to buy the gaming retailer on platforms including Robinhood, and caught some hedge funds in a short squeeze. "A lot of them crowd in to buying stocks on frenzy, frequently on credit, because they see that they're going up, and of course that's a very dangerous way to invest."

  • Bitcoin collector MicroStrategy fills its wallet with another $1 billion

    The company, whose Chief Executive Officer Michael Saylor is one of the most vocal proponents of bitcoin, bought the cryptocurrency in cash at an average price of about $52,765 each. MicroStrategy, the world's largest publicly traded business intelligence company, spent last year steadily amassing bitcoin after making its first investment in August. Bitcoin's price has recently scaled record highs as major firms, such as BNY Mellon, asset manager BlackRock Inc and credit card giant Mastercard Inc, backed certain cryptocurrencies, with Tesla Inc investing $1.5 billion in bitcoin.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Commits $3 Billion to Build Mountain Resort

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund will invest almost $3 billion on a tourism project in a mountainous region near the kingdom’s border with Yemen.The Public Investment Fund will provide 11 billion riyals to Soudah Development Co., which will build 2,700 hotel rooms and 1,300 homes in an area that includes Al-Soudah, the tallest peak in Saudi Arabia, according to Husameddin AlMadani, Soudah’s chief executive officer.The kingdom has been largely shut off to foreign tourists for decades, while citizens preferred to go on holiday abroad. That’s changed with the rise of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who’s trying to open up the country and diversify the economy from oil.“Many of us living in Saudi Arabia didn’t know this destination existed,” AlMadani said in an interview. “I lived in Riyadh for thirty years before I knew that I could take an hour flight and see this beautiful place.”Encouraging Saudis to spend more domestically by developing entertainment and tourism sites is a key part of Prince Mohammed’s plans. The kingdom has also introduced tourist visas to make it easier for foreigners to enter the country and allowed unmarried couples to stay together in hotels. It ended a ban on female drivers and loosened strict dress codes for women.Soudah is one of a growing list of tourism-related developments in the kingdom. The PIF has committed to spending $40 billion annually in the country for the next few years. Projects it’s funding include a luxury resort on the Red Sea, a theme park and entertainment complex outside the capital of Riyadh, and a new city in the north-west called Neom that will focus on high-tech industries.AlMadani denied the project would be hindered by its proximity to Yemen, which has been mired in civil war for around six years. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are fighting against a Saudi-backed coalition, fired missiles on Soudah’s main airport this month and set a plane on fire.“Government officials and the coalition are doing their best to ensure the safety of the airport and the nearby destinations,” said AlMadani. “I live in Al-Soudah, my wife and my kids live in Al-Soudah. So do our employees. And we feel very safe.”Foreigners Can BuyThe coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi Arabia to close its borders for much of last year. Some travelers are now allowed into the country but citizens are still barred from all but essential trips abroad until at least May. That’s encouraged the growth of domestic tourism.“The pandemic resulted in a tripling of the number of people wanting to get out and see nature,” said AlMadani. “That demand has put pressure on us to accelerate the development.”His company is finalizing rules that will allow foreigners to buy property in the development, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop CFO Resigns

    There has been a shake-up in the C-suite at GameStop (NYSE: GME). The video game retailer announced Tuesday that its CFO, Jim Bell, is vacating his position effective March 26. GameStop said that it has launched a search for a successor "with the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate GameStop's transformation."

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Biden to press for $37 billion to boost chip manufacturing amid shortfall

    President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he would seek $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States as a shortfall of semiconductors has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production. Biden also signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing the global semiconductor chip shortage that has alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said.

  • Biden Directs Staff to Address Chip Shortages Idling Auto Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’s directing his administration to address shortfalls in semiconductor production that have idled production at some auto plants as he signed an order to review U.S. supply chains.“We need to make sure that supply chains are secure and reliable,” Biden said Wednesday at the White House. “I’m directing senior officials in my administration to work with industrial leaders to identify solutions to this semiconductor shortfall.”Biden acknowledged the problem won’t be solved immediately. The issue has taken on urgency with a global chip shortage that’s threatening to harm U.S. growth just as Biden seeks to rebuild an economy battered by the coronavirus. Some automakers are cutting workers’ hours due to the shortfall and unions are raising alarm about the prospect of layoffs.Biden’s executive order seeks to end the country’s reliance on China and other adversaries for crucial goods. The administration’s 100-day review will cover chips along with large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals and strategic materials like rare earths.The order doesn’t directly call out China or any one country. Still, White House officials said an over-reliance on Beijing and other adversaries for critical goods is a key risk that must be addressed.Biden’s review could lead to financial incentives, tariffs or changes in procurement policies, among other options, said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The administration plans to consider ways to encourage production of key items in the U.S. or work with allies to manufacture the items, the official added.Biden met with a group of lawmakers from both parties at the White House Wednesday afternoon to discuss the semiconductor shortage, and ways to strengthen supply chains.Members of both parties praised the efforts of the president, who told the lawmakers he’d like to engage in regular such discussions.“It was refreshing to have a meeting that was truly bipartisan,” said GOP Representative Michael McCaul, who was among those meeting with the president. He said Biden is fully supportive of their efforts to fund semiconductor legislation, pledging to lawmakers “I want to back you, I’m all in,” McCaul said in an interview.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is asking the chamber’s top Democrats and Republicans to draw up legislation aimed at improving U.S. competitiveness with China in manufacturing and technology, including bolstering the supply of American-made semiconductors. He said lawmakers should consider “significant” emergency spending to rebuild U.S. semiconductor production capacity.Senator John Cornyn, who was among those meeting with Biden, told reporters that the topic of invoking the Defense Production Act to address the chip shortage came up in the Oval Office discussion.Biden’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, last week sought the Taiwanese government’s help in resolving the chip situation. His appeal followed earlier pleas from Japanese and European officials for Taiwan’s assistance in ensuring supply.The Biden administration has also asked U.S. embassies around the world to identify how foreign countries and companies that produce chips can help address the global shortage and to map the steps taken to date.The shortages are tied largely to the pandemic. The stay-at-home era caused by the coronavirus pushed demand beyond levels projected by chipmakers. Lockdowns led to growth in sales of products such as laptops and home networking gear.The semiconductor industry has been pushing the president to include tax breaks and other financial incentives in his next legislative package to spur investment and research in the U.S. -- an effort that will take months to move through Congress.Biden’s order directs industry-specific reviews focused on defense, public health and biological preparedness, information-communications technology, transportation, energy and food production. Those assessments, to be completed within one year, will be modeled after reviews the Defense Department uses to regularly evaluate the U.S. defense industrial base.Manufacturing more drugs and their raw materials within the U.S. could run into a years-long approval process to start production in new factories. It could also lead to an increase in emissions of ethylene oxide, a carcinogenic chemical used to sterilize glassware and vials.It’s unclear exactly how much pharmaceutical manufacturing is done overseas, because drugmakers don’t have to disclose where their goods are made. As of 2019, 72% of facilities that make active pharmaceutical ingredients for the U.S. market were located in other countries, according to the Food and Drug Administration.The Biden team will draw on lessons from the current crisis on chips and the shortage of personal protective equipment that plagued the U.S. last year, one of the officials said. Wednesday’s order is designed to help the U.S. address future crises before they occur, the official said.The order calls for reviewing supply chains every four years and directs the administration to consult with outside groups, including businesses, academia, unions and state and local governments, according to the White House.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Munger diverges from Buffett on Wells Fargo: 'Warren got disenchanted'

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger explains why Warren Buffett and Berkshire are selling Wells Fargo stock but the Daily Journal, for which Munger is the executive chair, has kept its shares.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO: We have pre-sold 100,000 electric pickup trucks

    Lordstown Motors gets ready to bring its electric pickup truck called the Endurance to market. Yahoo Finance chats with Lordstown Motors founder and CEO Steve Burns.

  • Powell Goes Easy on Surging Yields While Central Bank Peers Fret

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the world economy from its coronavirus recession is being tested as rising bond yields and inflation bets threaten their ability to keep borrowing costs down.While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, other counterparts are sounding less sanguine as their recoveries lag that of the U.S..European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Monday that she and colleagues are “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, Australia’s central bank has been forced to resume buying bonds to enforce its yield target and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.The bond market isn’t listening, tumbling again on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year Treasury yields surged as much as 11 basis points to 2.29%, their highest level since before the coronavirus-induced meltdown in March. The rate on similar-dated U.K. bonds also soared, with Germany’s following suit.Because government borrowing costs are used as the benchmark for pricing loans to businesses and consumers, any increase in yields trickles through to the real economy. That counters the campaign by central banks to drive recoveries with cheap money, potentially forcing them to deliver even more stimulus at some point.“It’s the U.S. bond market pulling up global bond yields, and in some cases in ways that are moving faster than they’d like,” said Ethan Harris, Bank of America Corp.’s head of global economic research. “If you’re in countries outside the U.S., you’re looking at this as kind of an unwelcome import.”In the U.S., 10-year Treasury yields have risen more than 50 basis points since the end of December as its economy shows signs of improving, vaccinations roll out and lawmakers ready even more fiscal stimulus. Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. now see growth of 6.2% this year, up from 4.2% at the start of the year.More broadly, the yield on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, which includes investment-grade sovereign and corporate debt, has risen 20 basis points this year to above 1%. That follows a 62-basis-point decline in 2020.The jump in U.S. yields threatens to drag up other markets, challenging the policies of the ECB, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi of Evercore ISI told clients in a report this week. That’s a worry for those policy makers whose focus remains more on stoking growth than containing any nascent inflation pressures.The ECB could be in a particularly uncomfortable spot as it has pledged to keep financing conditions “favorable” through the crisis and is already facing a weaker recovery than counterparts.Yields on 10-year German government bonds have climbed above -0.3% this month from -0.6% in November while equivalent French yields are now barely below zero, compared with -0.3% three months ago.One option for the ECB is to accelerate bond buying via its pandemic emergency purchase program. Another is to strengthen its message on how long it intends to keep interest rates low.“The ECB has a number of potentially powerful options in its toolbox to anchor bond yields,” said Nick Kounis, head of financial markets research at ABN Amro Holding NV.In Japan, where investors are nervously awaiting the outcome of the central bank’s policy review, yields for 10-year bonds rose to 0.12%, the highest level since Nov. 2018. That’s still within officials’ comfort range of 20 basis points on either side of its target, but some market participants forecast the range to be expanded with the BOJ announcement on March 19.Higher Treasury yields are also a threat for emerging economies, where historically they sparked currency volatility and choppy capital flows, especially for countries that rely on external funding. That then slows expansions, as happened in 2013 when concern the Fed was pulling back triggered a ripple effect.Bloomberg Economics predicts the central banks of Argentina, Brazil and Nigeria will all turn more hawkish this year.“The Fed remains in a more comfortable position compared to many of its peers in emerging markets,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc. “Inflation in the U.S. is far better anchored than in small, open economies.”Some economists say the yield moves and the bets on an inflation revival may mark something of a turning point for the global economy.“Central banks are now throwing the kitchen sink at beating deflation and disinflation just as they threw it at high inflation in the 1980s and early 1990s,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “There is a strong case to be made that the disinflation seen since the 1970s is coming to an end and that the long-term trend in inflation is at or close to bottoming.”Still, others point out that disinflation forces will linger, especially as labor markets remain weaker than before the pandemic and full economic recoveries hinge on successfully controlling the virus and delivering vaccines.“I am still not so sure whether the recovery-related steepening of the curve will be long lasting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Asia Pacific chief economist with Natixis SA. “There are a number of risks that might bring us back to a less upbeat scenario.”(Updates with Wednesday’s market moves in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jetmakers to lose orders in Norwegian restructuring: sources

    The Irish High Court this week is hearing arguments concerning the repudiation of some of Norwegian’s liabilities including aircraft leases. Airbus declined to comment. Boeing was not immediately available for comment.