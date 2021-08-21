Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX) insiders snagged a deal: Up AU$390k on a AU$1.4m investment

Insiders who bought Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 10% drop. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the AU$1.4m worth of stock they bought is now worth AU$1.8m, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Novonix

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Director Robert Natter bought AU$1.2m worth of shares at a price of AU$2.90 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$3.68. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Novonix insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Novonix insiders own 20% of the company, worth about AU$300m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Novonix Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Novonix insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Novonix has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

