Now 20, man certified as adult, charged with attempted murder in 2019

Mar. 30—Authorities have brought attempted murder charges against a person who was 16 years old when he allegedly shot another person six times nearly four years ago in Manchester.

A Hillsborough County grand jury issued seven indictments against Deandre Anglade, who is now 20 years old. Anglade does not appear to be in custody. Court papers contain no notation of his arrest or custody.

According to indictments, the shootings took place on June 4, 2019, in Manchester. A person identified as L.M. was shot in the head, neck, left leg, shoulder and twice in the arm.

On that date, Manchester police spokesman Heather Hamel sent out a brief email about a shooting at Myrtle and Chestnut streets about 7:50 p.m.

"The victim was a 21 year old man and he was rushed to the hospital. It does not appear to be random. The suspect is believed to be a person known to police," Hamel wrote. She did not immediately answer an email on Thursday to ask if that was the shooting that involved Anglade.

Anglade faces a charge of attempted murder and six charges of first-degree assault with a firearm.

An email sent to his public defender, Lauren McCann, was not immediately returned. The prosecutor in the case, Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Mark Ryder, did not want to speak about the case, given the sensitive nature of the juvenile prosecution.

Last year, Manchester police and several non-profit social service agencies instituted a program to crack down on gun violence by youth. It provides positive alternatives to street crime on the one hand, but a crack down on perpetrators on the other hand.

Most juveniles charged with crimes in New Hampshire have their identity protected from public disclosure and are prosecuted in secret. But the law allows officials to prosecute minors as adults in the case of serious crimes.

To do so, prosecutors must convince a judge to certify the juvenile as an adult. Certification is a lengthy, secret process, and only once it is completed can prosecutors start the adult process. The first public information in such a case would be an indictment.

According to docketing numbers, the juvenile case against Anglade began in 2020 and was the 10th that year. With the indictment, he is now docketed in adult court.

Indictments list Anglade's most recent address as 20 Cheney Place, a small residential street located off Queen City Avenue. His arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court is scheduled for April 13.