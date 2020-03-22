There are now 7 upcoming electric pickup trucks like the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T — here's how they will compare

The Cybertruck, Tesla's first electric pickup truck, is seen in this undated handout picture released by the company

There are currently seven electric pickup trucks on the horizon in the US: Tesla's Cybertruck, Nikola's Badger, Bollinger's B2, Lordstown Motor's Endurance, Ford's electric F-150, GMC's Hummer EV, and Rivian's R1T.

All of the vehicles have varying specifications and prices.

Of the 11 different specifications compared, Tesla's Cybertruck came out as "best in category" five times.

Tesla's Cybertruck isn't the only electric pickup truck that's set to be unleashed on the market in the next several years.

In fact, there are six other automakers — some relatively unknown — who are all vying to be the best upcoming electric pickup truck in the market. For example, Nikola is currently working on it's Badger, which can also run on fuel cell hydrogen power source.

Bollinger Motors announced it's fully-electric SUV "B1" and pickup truck "B2" at the same time in October, while Lordstown Motors unveiled its pickup truck Endurance in January.

Ford announced an electric version of its wildly popular F-150 but hasn't released any specs yet. GMC also announced an electric version of its iconic Hummer in January, releasing its horsepower, torque, and zero-to-60 miles-per-hour time in the announcement.

Ford-backed Rivian is also releasing its electric pickup truck, the R1T.

With so many electric pickup trucks on the horizon, picking one to purchase may be difficult. Here is a comparison of the different specifications of each pickup truck and the strongest contender in each category, not including the electric F-150:

Range: Nikola Badger

Nikola Badger Electric Pickup Truck.

Nikola

Nikola's Badger pickup truck has the best range: 600 miles using its fuel cell — hydrogen — and battery power sources.

Without its FCEV hydrogen power source, the Badger has a range of about 300 miles, which is still more than Bollinger's B2 pickup truck at 200 miles and Lordstown Motor's Endurance at around 250 miles.

Rivian estimates that the smallest R1T battery will give it 230 miles, while its strongest battery will give it up to 400 miles. Tesla's Cybertruck also has a wide range depending on the motor type. The single-motor version gives it a range of 250 miles, the dual-motor 300 miles, and the tri-motor 500 miles.

GMC has not released the range for its electric Hummer yet.

Bed length: Bollinger Motors B2 Pickup Truck

Bollinger Motors B2 Pickup Truck.

Bollinger Motors

Bollinger's B2 has the longest bed length: it can extend between 5.75 feet to 8.17 feet when the rear seats are removed and the cab wall is opened.

The Cybertruck and the Endurance's long bed model both have a bed length of 6.5 feet. However, the Endurance's standard bed length falls a foot shorter at 5.5 feet, Lordstown told Business Insider.

The R1T has the shortest bed length at 4.5 feet long. The extra space is used in the form of a cargo hold in between the rear seats and the bed that's large enough to fit a surfboard.

The length of the Badger's bed hasn't been listed yet, but it has a bed width of 5.12 feet. GMC has not released any specs related to the bed yet.

Price: Tesla Cybertruck

