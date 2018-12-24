What to Do Now If You're Losing Sleep Over the Stock Market

Do you fear a bear market? Here's how to handle your portfolio when 'staying the course' isn't enough.

Congratulations! If you're reading this, it means you're alive and that the stock market volatility over the past month hasn't put you in an early grave. Or at least it hasn't yet.

Let's call it a victory. Frankly, we should take what we can get. The U.S. stock markets just finished their worst week since the 2008 meltdown and are on track for their worst December since 1931, when America was in the pits of the Great Depression. The Nasdaq is already in a bear market, having dropped a little more than 20%, and the Standard & Poor's 500-stock index is just 2 percentage points away from joining it.

A 20% drop is psychologically jarring. But a little perspective is needed here. As of Friday's close, the S&P 500 has been knocked back down to May 2017 levels. If you've been invested for any length of time, losing 19 months of gains isn't catastrophic. It isn't fun, of course. But it also isn't likely to make the difference between retiring in style and subsisting on beans and rice in your golden years.

SEE ALSO: 10 Potential Investing Land Mines to Avoid in 2019

The question is what do you do now?

Whenever the market hits a rough patch like this, there are generally two responses from the financial press. The more respectable voices urge you to tune out the noise, avoid panicking and stay the course. The less respectable voices will urge you to liquidate your stock portfolio; buy gold, canned goods and shotgun shells; and retreat to a bunker in Idaho to await the end of days. Figuratively speaking (mostly).

As a very general rule, the optimists are usually right. Most corrections and bear markets are over quickly, and it often makes sense to sit on your hands and ride it out. By the time you start to panic, the worst has already passed.

But there are times when that would be terrible advice.

There has yet to be a case where shotgun shells, canned good and Idaho bunkers were the right investments, but we have experienced several long stretches of time where buying and holding stocks was a losing proposition. Had you bought at the top in 2000, you wouldn't have seen a return on your investment until 2013. Stocks also went nowhere between 1968 and 1982, and it took more than 25 years for investors to recover from the 1929 crash. In each of these cases, investors would have done well by cutting their losses and dumping their stocks after the first 20% drop.

So, what's the right answer here? Do you ride it out, or do you cut your losses now and live to invest another day?

That's going to depend on your situation. But here are a few pointers to help you keep perspective and decide:

Sell to the Sleeping Point

If stock market volatility is causing you anxiety - if you're literally having trouble sleeping at night - you probably have too much of your nest egg in stocks. There is an old trader's adage to always "sell to the sleeping point," and the same logic applies to rank-and-file investors. Particularly to those in or near retirement.

If a bear market would legitimately put your retirement at risk, you're no longer investing. You're gambling.

There's nothing inherently wrong with gambling - if it's done for entertainment purposes and with a modest outlay of capital. We all dream of buying a lottery ticket for a dollar and walking away multimillionaires.

But when it's your livelihood at stake, that's a very different story.

While shares of stocks may be little pieces of business ownership, owning stock is not the same thing as being a business owner. That's because you're a passive investor with no control over how the company is run. Apart from any dividend the stock pays - which is generally modest - the only way to profit is to sell to another investor at a higher price, and there's no guarantee you'll be able to do that on the timeframe you want.

So, again, consider reducing your exposure to stocks to a point that it no longer causes you anxiety. If you're 30 years old and your nest egg is still very modest, you likely won't lose sleep even if you're 100% invested in stocks. If you're 65 and staring retirement in the face, that number presumably will be much lower.

Give Your Asset Allocation a Look

Most investors put at least a little thought into their asset allocation during pivotal moments, such as starting a new job or a new 401(k) plan. But few people remember to regularly rebalance, and that can cause them to take more risk than they realize they're taking.