Now Automotive Events Are Getting Canceled For Spring Of 2021

Steven Symes
·2 min read

That’s not a typo…

We saw as concern for COVID-19 spread, so did the desire to “stop the spread” by cancelling just about every automotive event possible as 2020 progressed. While disappointing, many portrayed the move as something necessary to do now so that once 2021 rolled around we could get back to regular life. Now it seems we’re living the “new normal” where automotive events are perpetually canceled.

A preview of what’s to come in the spring came with the announcement the 2021 Pacific Coast Dream Machines has been canceled. Normally held on the Californiacoast in the small city of Half Moon Bay, which is south of San Francisco, it along with pretty much everything else in the Golden State has been canceled. You don’t get to complain about it without being chided because these cancellations are to save lives.

photo credit: Facebook

In a public statement, event organizers said they were sad to announce the cancellation. Explaining the decision, they said, “we have to be realistic and it's clear there is not a realistic path forward for this year’s show due to the uncertainty we face in the coming months as well as government-issued guidelines prohibiting large public gatherings for the foreseeable future."

As local media outlet Half Moon Bay Review pointed out, the cancellation of Pacific Coast Dream Machines “is another blow to an essential service benefiting dozens of the Coastside’s most vulnerable people.” They’re referring to the non-profit Coastside Adult Day Health Center, the benefactor of revenue generated by the annual event.

photo credit: Facebook

Of course, the 2020 Pacific Coast Dream Machines event was also canceled. A virtual “show” was held on the Facebook page where would-be participants posted a photo of their vehicle they were going to bring. But let’s be honest here: posting a photo on social media is nothing like going to an event. Not only is seeing cars and other vehicles in-person better, everyone misses out on one of the best parts of these gatherings: social interaction.

No matter how you feel about COVID-19 risks, the continued cancellation of events, both automotive and of other kinds, will have a long-lasting emotional effect of people of all ages, not to mention the resulting economic toll. We were hopeful that 2021 would be the year of business as usual, but now that doesn’t seem likely. And we’re beginning to wonder about 2022.

Check out the Half Moon Bay Review article here.

