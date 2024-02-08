You can now bet on Super Bowl 58 in Florida on your phone. Here's how, and 3 other ways to bet

This year, for the first time, it is legal to bet on the Super Bowl in Florida.

Floridians may now join the estimated 68 million Americans expected to bet $23.1 billion on Super Bowl 58 this Sunday, a 35% jump from last year, according to the American Gaming Association. That's 26% of all adults in the nation.

(As of Wednesday afternoon, 47% of the bets are on the Kansas City Chiefs and 44% rooting for the San Francisco 49ers, although BetMGM says the 49ers are favorites to win. The country is polarized.)

After signing a 30-year gaming compact with the state in 2021 and then waging a still-ongoing legal battle, the Seminole Tribes in Florida opened up sports gambling in select casinos and relaunched their betting app.

Here's how to bet on this Sunday's Super Bowl 58 in the Sunshine State.

1. You can bet on the Super Bowl at these Florida casinos

Sports betting is now legal at six Seminole-controlled casinos in Florida, either through betting kiosks, betting windows, or both:

2. You can bet on the Super Bowl in Florida with the Hard Rock Bet app

The Hard Rock Bet mobile app allows you to bet simply or as detailed as you wish.

It took a couple of years of legal battles with pari-mutuel owners arguing the compact threatened a “significant and potentially devastating impact” on their operations and violated federal law — with a lawsuit still pending before the Florida Supreme Court — but the Seminole Tribes' mobile Hard Rock Sportsbook app is now up and running.

The Seminole Tribes initially released the app in 2021 when the compact was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and then stopped accepting wagers and deposits after the first federal judge ruling that put it on hold. In October the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the temporary hold on the deal and the tribes quietly rereleased the app in November, restricting bets on it to people who physically attended one of the casinos and earned "Unity points" to prove they were there and sidestep the issue of gambling outside tribal grounds. That restriction has since been removed and any qualifying person in Florida can place bets on the app.

BREAKING: Hard Rock Bet is now accepting mobile registration and bets from all qualified bettors in the state of Florida. The early registration period is officially over. Mobile sports betting is 100% live in Florida. pic.twitter.com/E5E4x7PqZZ — FloridaBet.com (@florida_bet) December 5, 2023

The app, Hard Rock Bet, is available from the Apple Store and Google Play. It allows you to bet as simply as you like while also offering granular betting on every aspect of the game.

To sign up you'll need to provide your name, address, age, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security number to verify you are who you say you are. You can then deposit money into the app to bet with from your credit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo or instant bank transfer.

If you'd prefer some guardrails, you can place limits on your bet amounts, deposits, and sessions which, once set, can only be changed for the following day, week or month depending on the initial settings. You can assign yourself uncancelable timeouts that prevent you from betting or depositing for three days, seven days, one month or six months or even ban yourself from the app entirely for one year, five years or your lifetime.

New players, and people who signed up in 2021, will receive a "No Regret First Bet" which will get you up to $100 back in "Bonus Bets" if your first wager loses.

3. You can bet on the Super Bowl in Florida with the Hard Rock Bet website

If you're not the mobile type or you just want more room to see your options, you can log into your Hard Rock Bet account at the hardrock.bet website,

4. You can bet offshore on a gambling cruise

Since the 1980s cruise ships operating out of Florida ports have taken people three miles out into international waters to gamble. These cruise ships may not be out overnight, or they run afoul of federal laws against "gambling ships."

Carnival Corp. partnered with BetMGM in 2022 to offer sports betting on Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises. Victory Casino Cruises also offers sports betting. Royal Caribbean lines offered simple win/loss sports betting but stopped during the pandemic and has not yet brought it back. Check your specific cruise to see what's available.

Who can bet on the Super Bowl in Florida?

Anyone who is 21 and over, located in the state, and bets in person at an approved casino or has an account with the Hard Rock Bet app and website in good standing may place bets on sporting events.

What should I do if I have a gambling problem?

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call or text the Florida Council on Problem Gambling, 888-ADMIT-IT or call the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 800-662-4357.

