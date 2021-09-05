  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

China's Communist Party wants billionaires to give back in new vision for society

Alexander Smith and Robbie Hu and Sophia Wang and Jiang Xiaotian
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Communist China has relentlessly pursued economic growth for decades, creating more billionaires than the United States, lifting 800 million people out of poverty, but leaving another 600 million to live on $150 a month.

Now, President Xi Jinping is planning what some experts say would be a dramatic about-face, trying to restructure Chinese society by cracking down on the country's newly minted super-rich and redistributing wealth more evenly among its population of 1.4 billion.

The drive involves plans to "regulate excessively high incomes" and "encourage high-income people and enterprises to return more to society," according to a readout of Xi’s comments at a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party by the state-run news agency Xinhua.

While his slogan of "common prosperity" was hardly new among Chinese leaders, Xi's speech last month was the starkest example of his apparent plan for a reshaped society.

Some experts believe that, for the party, there is a self-preservation rationale behind the goal of better income equality. For years the Communist Party has staked its legitimacy on growth that has outpaced that of any other major economy; now that that is slowing, it may feel it has to offer a new promise: equality.

Image: Chinese Women view the bags they bought at a Louis Vuitton flagship store Shanghai, China. (China Photos / Getty Images file)
Image: Chinese Women view the bags they bought at a Louis Vuitton flagship store Shanghai, China. (China Photos / Getty Images file)

"China's government is aware that both domestic and international audiences are watching," said Austin Strange, an assistant professor of politics at the University of Hong Kong. "This is an opportunity to portray itself as a forward-thinking government that cares about its citizens, including those near the bottom of the wealth distribution."

As part of the Communist Party’s sweeping vision for the future, the government has enforced a regulatory crackdown against Chinese tech giants that sent Western financial markets into a spin.

But the efforts extend beyond the economy, including everything from limiting video gaming hours for minors, to trying to stamp out a fan culture that sees teenagers "blindly idolize celebrities," as the hawkish, party-controlled newspaper Global Times put it last week.

This message resonates with Cao Xinyin, 19, a college student in Beijing whose demographic — university-educated urbanite — the Communist Party is keen to keep on its side.

"Common prosperity means that everybody can live a high-quality life," she said. "People will live a healthier life, be better behaved, have a happier mood and will be more likely to pursue and realize their dreams."

Others aren't convinced, however.

Shaun Jiang, 28, the former owner of an education company in the southwestern city of Chengdu that recently closed, said common prosperity was little more than a political slogan, lacking “a clear roadmap and feasibility."

Either way, Xi’s attempts to control the market are unprecedented, according to Bill Bikales, a New York-based economist who spent years in China working on economic policy at various United Nations agencies.

"It's quite an extraordinary situation," he said. "What's surprising is the extent to which Xi thinks that the role of the market can be restricted, and restricted and restricted again."

Political legitimacy at stake

Xi’s latest effort at state intervention might seem unsurprising for a one-party communist state. But since the 1970s, China has turned away from the Marxist zeal of former Chairman Mao Zedong and embraced reforms that opened up its economy and helped transform it into the global powerhouse of today.

Image: An apartment building in Chongqing, the largest municipality in southwest China. (Zhou Zhiyong / AP file)
Image: An apartment building in Chongqing, the largest municipality in southwest China. (Zhou Zhiyong / AP file)

More than 800 million people have been lifted out of extreme poverty since 1978, according to the World Bank, and more than half the population is now considered middle class. As of last year, there were 1,058 billionaires living in China compared with 696 in the U.S., according to the Hurun Report, a Shanghai-based organization that tracks China's wealthy population.

But although forecasts predict China's economy could overtake the U.S. in size as early as 2028, the country also has one of the highest levels of income inequality of any major world economy.

Some 600 million people — almost twice the U.S. population — are still living on the equivalent of about $150 a month, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said last year.

"The wealth disparity has been quite serious in China," said Jiangnan Zhu, an associate professor of politics at the University of Hong Kong.

China was the only major economy that expanded last year, having largely eliminated the coronavirus after it was first detected there in late 2019. But in recent years there has been an overall slowdown in the country's stratospheric economic growth, which had been a "crucial pillar of the Chinese Communist Party’s political legitimacy," according to Strange at the University of Hong Kong.

Now that "the era of breakneck economic development is over," said Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at the Washington think tank Brookings Institution, "the Chinese leadership is shifting its focus toward improving quality-of-life issues as a new source of performance legitimacy."

Meanwhile, Beijing is under growing criticism from abroad over a wide range of issues, including its increasing military activity around Taiwan, tightening grip on Hong Kong and treatment of Uyghur Muslims, which the U.S. and others have described as genocide.

Image: A child eats a snack in her temporary 290 square-foot studio flat in Hong Kong. (Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images)
Image: A child eats a snack in her temporary 290 square-foot studio flat in Hong Kong. (Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images)

Some tech giants have responded to the government's regulatory crackdown by promising cash for philanthropic social programs. One of China's largest companies, Tencent Holdings Ltd., has pledged some $15 billion for a raft of initiatives, covering everything from the environment to education and rural reform to providing technological assistance for senior citizens.

Tencent said the move was a direct response to "China's wealth redistribution campaign."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., another Chinese tech giant, pledged a similar amount on Thursday.

Along with a revamped taxation and welfare system, Xi may be planning to use these types of large charitable donations as a central driver for his reforms, said Vivian Zhan, an associate professor of politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The Communist Party has "many policy tools to regulate big companies and mobilize resources from them for redistribution and other policy goals," she said.

But the common prosperity drive still faces other challenges such as corruption, the eradication of which has been the focus of a yearslong campaign by Xi. More than 60 percent of Chinese people still believe corruption is a big problem, according to Transparency International, a nonprofit organization based in Berlin.

"Common prosperity is a good idea, nice to hear but difficult to realize," said Qin Guiying, 52, who used to work as a farmer in Sichuan province but now works at a car wash in Beijing.

"The main problem is corruption of local officials," she added. "I think the rich people will remain rich, while the poor will remain poor because of corruption."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beef giant Brazil halts China exports after confirming two mad cow disease cases

    Brazil, the world's largest beef exporter, has suspended beef exports to its No. 1 customer China after confirming two cases of "atypical" mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday. The suspension, which is part of an animal health pact agreed between China and Brazil and is designed to allow Beijing time to take stock of the problem, begins immediately, the ministry said in a statement.

  • Here's What Shaq Thinks of Adam Sandler's Basketball Skills

    As we all know, Adam Sandler doesn’t wear basketball shorts all the time for no reason. The actor’s hoop skills are the stuff of legend, and he’s regularly spotted at pickup games. But how does he measure up to the pros? Thanks to a recent video, we have a better idea. Sandler was recently filmed […] The post Here’s What Shaquille O’Neal Thinks of Adam Sandler’s Basketball Skills appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Lou Williams says Kawhi Leonard works at his own speed

    "Kawhi is there an hour and a half before practice, he’s there an hour and a half after practice… he need half the day to get his s*** together."

  • I’m the worst kind of Democrat: A limousine liberal sending my kid to private school

    I’m not willing to risk my child’s future in our unreliable public education system merely to prove my progressive credibility.

  • Supporters of detained Canadians in China mark 1,000th day

    As two Canadians mark 1,000 days in separate Chinese prisons, their supporters are marching Ottawa to push for their freedom. Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in in China in what critics labeled “hostage politics” after Canada arrested the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2018 on a U.S. extradition request.

  • Group behind Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil denies foreign ties

    The group behind the annual Tiananmen Square memorial vigil in Hong Kong said Sunday it will not cooperate with police conducting a national security investigation into the group's activities, calling it an abuse of power. Police notified the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China last month that it was under investigation for working for foreign interests, an accusation the group denied. “This is a really bad precedent of the national security (police) abusing the power by arbitrarily labeling any civil organization as a foreign agent,” Chow Han Tung, vice chairwoman of the alliance, said at a news conference called to address the police investigation.

  • If you feel that the world's environment is doomed after the raging summer of hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, you could be suffering from 'eco-anxiety'

    A growing number of people have found that the rapidly declining state of the planet is impacting their mental health.

  • China’s Shenzhen city builds giant air-conditioning system to cool entire Qianhai economic zone

    China’s southern city of Shenzhen is building one of the world’s largest centralised air-conditioning systems. The District Cooling System (DCS) is capable of supplying 400,000 Refrigeration Ton (RT) (1.4 mil kW) of cool air to shopping centres, offices and transport stations, covering 19 million square metres. The system, under construction in the free trade and economic development area of Qianhai, can save 130 million kilowatts of electricity every year, according to the company behind the…

  • Biden told bosses: Make workers get vaccine. Here’s what Boise-area employers are doing

    “We agree with the CDC’s recommendation that vaccinations are the best measure to protect yourself and avoid potential health complications from the virus.”

  • New Book Claims US Funded Wuhan Lab Suspected As Pandemic Originator

    A HarperCollins book out later this month from an award-winning Australian journalist claims the US funded the Wuhan, China lab suspected of being the source of the Covid-19 pandemic. The lab was engaged in a secret project to identify viruses with pandemic potential. In What Really Happened in Wuhan: the Cover-Ups, the Conspiracies and the […]

  • This Luxury Space Balloon Lets You Glide 100,000 Feet Above the Earth With a Cocktail in Hand

    As Spaceship Neptune ascends upwards at 12 mph, you'll relax in a swanky, pressurized lounge with cocktails, Wi-Fi and incredible views.

  • What the Taliban victory means for Afghanistan's neighbors

    The Taliban’s total victory has major implications for Afghanistan's neighbors and the broader region, with countries vying for influence while preparing for potential instability, refugee flows and the threat of a terrorist safe haven.The big picture: It’s largely a strategic victory for Pakistan, which has assisted the Taliban and harbored its leaders, and a defeat for India, which invested heavily in an Afghan state that has now collapsed. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic

  • ‘Warrior’ Ten Years Later: An MMA Slugfest and One of the Greatest Sports Movies Ever

    LionsgateThere are many challengers to the sports-movie throne but few real contenders, and over the past decade, none have matched the emotional and physical ferocity of Warrior, Gavin O’Connor’s 2011 classic about two brothers—bruising amateur-wrestling superstar and Iraq War vet Tommy (Tom Hardy) and high school physics teacher and former UFC punching bag Brendan (Joel Edgerton)—who wind up both competing in a winner-take-all MMA tournament for a $5 million purse.Released to strong reviews bu

  • A project in El Salvador shows how China is exerting its growing power in America's backyard

    China is making its influence felt in Latin America and the Caribbean in a way officials say is harmful to the U.S. and via methods the U.S. can't employ.

  • Canada sees urgent need to get more young people vaccinated

    OTTAWA/CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -New modeling shows an "urgent need" to get more young adults in Canada vaccinated as the country fights a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant, the public health agency said on Friday. At the current rate of vaccination, new COVID-19 cases could surge past the peak of Canada's third wave and could exceed hospital capacity within months, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said. The modeling showed a need to speed up the overall rate of vaccinations, particularly for the 18-39 age group, to reduce the impact of the Delta resurgence, PHAC said in a presentation.

  • Dixie D’Amelio Is One of TikTok’s Highest-Paid Stars—Here’s How Her Net Worth Compares to Charli

    Imagine making millions—and all before the age of 20!

  • Photos: Tanks, helicopters, artillery: See what the U.S. left behind in Afghanistan

    U.S. troops exiting Afghanistan left behind a vast amount of military gear and equipment that have made the Taliban better armed than ever.

  • Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws

    Hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the biggest rally yet in a months-long series of demonstrations to press Narendra Modi's government to repeal three new agricultural laws. More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in the city of Muzaffarnagar, according to local police. The demonstration in Uttar Pradesh, a predominantly agricultural state that's home to 240 million people, will breathe fresh life into the protest movement, said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmers' leader.

  • Rivian's electric R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV get their official EPA ranges

    Rivian announced Friday that the first edition version of its all-electric R1T pickup truck has an official EPA range of 314 miles, while its R1T SUV comes in a skosh higher at 316 miles. The official range and fuel economy values have been posted on the U.S. EPA website. The official numbers align with Rivian's own previous estimates, which it has advertised as 300 miles.

  • Japan to extend COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo area - paper

    The Japanese government plans to extend a state of emergency in and around Tokyo until the last week of September in a further bid to contain the coronavirus epidemic, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Saturday. Japan last month expanded emergency curbs https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-seeks-state-emergency-expansion-8-more-prefectures-minister-2021-08-24 to cover about 80% of its population until Sept. 12, but the number of severe cases and the strain on the medical system have not eased sufficiently in Tokyo and surrounding areas to allow the restrictions to be lifted. The government plans to extend them by about two weeks in Tokyo and neighbouring Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures, the Mainichi said, without citing sources.