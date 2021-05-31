You Can Now Build Your Own Frank Lloyd Wright Building—Right Inside Your Home

Always loved Frank Lloyd Wright’s Guggenheim? Now you can bring the museum right into your home.

That’s because Little Building Co., a fine architectural model set company, is offering three highly detailed models of the famed architect’s most iconic structures. The kits include a 1:150 scale replica of Wright’s mid-century modern “Farnsworth House,” a 1:100 scale replica of his first Usonian house and, of course, a 1:500 scale of the world-renowned Guggenheim Museum in New York City. The miniature structures are crafted from a variety of premium, sustainably sourced materials such as American cherry woods and high-quality Aspen wood.

The miniature properties mirror the original architectural design plans and come with an assortment of lifelike details such as trees, benches and even birds to help create a sense of realism. Based in Australia, the Little Building Co. created the replicas to appear as if “they could have come out of the architect’s own studio.” The DIY models, which come with instructions for assembly, were designed to help buyers unplug and enjoy some analog time away from daily distractions.

During his 70-year career, Frank Lloyd Wright designed over 1,000 one-of-a-kind buildings, many of which are now world-renowned. His first structure, built in 1889, was the Oak Park Home and Studio in Illinois, and his last building is the Wyoming-based Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, which he designed in 1959, the year of his death. Today, the towering architect’s work is arguably more popular than during his lifetime. His influence can be seen in new structures ranging from Kengo Kuma’s The Exchange in Australia and Tadao Ando’s He Museum in China.

To bring a little Frank Lloyd Wright into your home, head over to the Little Building Co. website. Prices for the models range from $98 to $198. You can also buy all three sets from Huckberry.com. The only thing you’ll need to pick up is a reliable wood glue to hold it all together.

