Should Now Buy Chemours Co. (CC)’s Shares?

Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Income Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Fund (Class I) returned 2.30% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 0.66% for its benchmark, the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) and discussed its stance on the firm. The Chemours Company is a Wilmington, Delaware-based chemicals company with a $5.5 billion market capitalization. CC delivered a -2.55% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 138.16%. The stock closed at $33.81 per share on February 2, 2022.

Here is what Miller Value Partners Income Strategy has to say about The Chemours Company in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"The Chemours Co (CC) rose 16.4% over the period after reporting Q3 revenue of $1.68Bn, +36% Y/Y and +4% ahead of consensus driven by 25% volume growth while pricing added +11%. Earnings Before Income, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $372M rose +77% and beat estimates by 9% as higher top-line results more than offset incremental cost headwinds. Chemours raised FY21 guidance, including EBITDA of $1.3Bn-$1.34Bn (from $1.1Bn-$1.25Bn), Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.93-$4.13 (from $2.84-$3.56), and free cash flow (FCF) of at least $500M (from >$450M). Additionally, Chemours announced the closing of the previously announced sale of the Mining Solutions business for $520M."

Tonhom1009/Shutterstock.com

