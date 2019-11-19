You Can Now Buy Contact Lenses at Warby Parker

After finding that 40% of its customers wear glasses as well as contact lenses, direct-to-consumer eyewear company Warby Parker will now offer its own line of contacts called Scout by Warby Parker. Scout is a daily contact lens program that costs $110 for a three-month supply, and customers can also choose a six-day trial for $5.

Warby Parker launched online in 2010, and is known for offering stylish, affordable glasses and sunglasses. One of their main perks is Home Try-On; customers can pick five frames to try on at home for free.

The company is reportedly valued at $1.7 billion, and operates over 100 physical stores in the U.S. It works similarly to other online eyewear companies like Ambr, Zenni, and EyeBuyDirect, and offers a glasses-buying alternative to Lenscrafters or the optical shops in Target TGT and Walmart WMT.

