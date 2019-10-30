Dream Job: Williams-Sonoma Is Hiring 2,500 People to Work from Home During the Holidays

From House Beautiful

Working from home certainly has its perks, and if you’ve ever wanted to have a job that you can do from the comfort of your own home, look no further: Williams-Sonoma, the home furnishings and gourmet cookware store, is currently hiring about 2,500 seasonal customer service agents across the United States. So, what are you waiting for?

Seasonal customer service agents will start off with three weeks of paid training at $12 an hour. From there, a work week will consist of five days for a total of 40 hours. If hired, you’ll also have access to an employee recognition program, associate engagement contests, and events. Not to mention, you’ll get a 40 percent employee discount on any Williams-Sonoma products—just in time for holiday gifting season.

Before diving into the list of openings for seasonal customer service agents, it’s important to check off a few requirements first. Applicants need access to a desktop computer or laptop with high-speed Internet, a web camera, and a compatible headset. Williams-Sonoma's work-from-home positions are open in these states:

