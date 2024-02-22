You can now complete your Global Entry interview before a departing flight at Dulles

There’s a new way to complete your global entry interview if you’re traveling through Washington Dulles International Airport.

Global Entry interviews can be hard to get. Applicants with conditional approval routinely have to wait for months before finalizing the process. Customs and Border Protection, which runs the expediting program, has long allowed international travelers to complete their interviews on arrival at select airports, but on Feb. 12, Dulles became the first airport to offer pre-departure interviews.

“Conditionally approved applicants to CBP’s trusted traveler programs can now complete their interviews before boarding a flight leaving the United States. This is great news for those trying to schedule interviews to complete their membership into this critically acclaimed trusted traveler program” Marc E. Calixte, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C., said in a statement.

According to CBP, travelers must be flying out on an international flight to qualify for pre-departure Global Entry interviews. In addition to their passport, they’ll need to present proof of residence, like a driver’s license, bill or other document that shows their current address.

The pre-departure interview facility is located near gate B41 in the airport’s B concourse. CPB said the office will be staffed daily from noon to 8 p.m.

Global Entry allows participants to take advantage of expedited passport screening at participating airports around the country and preclearance facilities abroad. The program costs $100 for a five-year membership, and includes TSA Precheck as a benefit. You can apply by clicking here.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Do your Global Entry interview just before your flight at Dulles