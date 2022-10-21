Should You Now Consider Disposing Your Warner Discovery (WBD) Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Smead Capital Management, an investment management company, released its Smead Value Fund third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the recent quarter, the Smead Value Fund (SMVLX) lost 1.82% versus a loss of 4.88% for the formerly formidable S&P 500 Index and 5.62% in the Russell 1000 Value Index. The same is true for the year-to-date loss of 14.51% for the fund against losses in the S&P 500 of 23.87% and the Russell 1000 Value of 17.75%. Try to spare some time to check the fund's top 5 holdings for you to have an idea about their best stock picks this 2022.

In its Q3 2022 investor letter, Smead Value Fund mentioned Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is a New York City, New York-based multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate with a $30.6 billion market capitalization. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) delivered a -46.43% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -49.56%. The stock closed at $12.61 per share on October 19, 2022.

Here is what Smead Value Fund has to say about Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Two things are very noticeable right off the top. First, sometimes you have to be happy losing less in a bear market environment so that you have more of your capital to grow in the next bull market. We are never really happy losing money. Second, 2022 is likely to be our third year of existence as a fund to lose money for the year. This year would join 2008 and 2018 in this undistinguished category Our biggest detractors was dominated by Warner Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). Consumer/investor fears about media and e-commerce hit WBD and EBAY and profit taking in Amgen came from early 2022 strength. For the year, consumers and investors were afraid of our Class A aforementioned Warner Discovery (WBD). Despite getting hit hard in these stocks, we feel they have great value that exceeds their current share prices."

Biggest Film Studios in the World
Biggest Film Studios in the World

Our calculations show that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) was in 68 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 47 funds in the previous quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) delivered a -13.09% return in the past 3 months.

In October 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q3 page.

 

Suggested Articles

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Pound to Keep Falling Whatever the Outcome of UK Leadership Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Regardless of who wins the race to succeed Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister, one thing is clear: the pound is set to keep falling.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesThat’s the prognos

  • Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs

    “The key is the cash," the oil broker wrote in a text message, offering a deep discount on Venezuelan crude shipments to an associate who claimed to be fronting for the owner of Russia's biggest aluminum company. The communication was included in a 49-page indictment unsealed Wednesday in New York federal court charging seven individuals with conspiring to purchase sensitive U.S. military technology, smuggle oil and launder tens of millions of dollars on behalf of wealthy Russian businessmen. It also shines a light on how wealthy insiders from Russia and its ally Venezuela, both barred from the western financial system, are making common cause to protect their massive fortunes.

  • 49ers acquire RB Christian McCaffrey from Panthers

    The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers on Thursday night announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford. The Panthers will receive picks in the second, third and fourth rounds of the 2023 draft, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024, according to a person familiar with the terms.

  • Intel reportedly to start ‘targeted’ layoffs in November

    Intel Corp. is planning on announcing "targeted" layoffs in November, according to a report late Thursday, citing an internal video shared with employees.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

    These phenomenal companies possess the innovation and competitive edges necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for shareholders next year.

  • 1 Energy Stock That Is Too Cheap to Ignore

    The world needs oil, and will for years to come. That's why investors should take a close look at this high-yield energy player.

  • ‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says

    The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.

  • Nvidia’s Business ‘Very Close to the Bottom,’ Says Analyst

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar notes chip maker Nvidia is making progress in working down its oversupply at retailers. He reaffirmed an Overweight rating.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows

    One happy consequence of a bear market is that dividend yields rise as stock prices fall. Three beaten-up stocks trading near their 52-week lows that could be especially attractive right now include Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TAK), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals is a leading healthcare company that makes vaccines and products addressing multiple therapeutic areas, including cancer, rare diseases, gastroenterology, and hematology.

  • Cannabis Will Soon Be Available Closer to Home

    Green Thumb will open a new distribution channel -- in Florida at Circle K stores -- for medical-marijuana patients who need its products.

  • 2 Cheap Industrial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The market has taken some stocks out to the woodshed, but history suggests these two companies are attractive today.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street

    Growth stocks are having a terrible year amid the broader market sell-off caused by the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature. AMD's notebook market share stood at nearly 25%, while it controlled 13.9% of the server processor market.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 12 Best Income Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 12 best income stocks to invest in. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Income Stocks To Invest In. With the current stock market volatility, many market experts are announcing that the US economy is heading towards a prolonged downturn. With two negative […]

  • Risk-Hungry Investors Should Remember Black Monday

    Inexperienced investors are making the same mistakes 35 years since the historic market crash, writes Tim Morton.