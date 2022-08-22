Should You Now Consider Selling Your Liberty Braves (BATRA) Shares?

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Hickory Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Hickory Fund returned -13.06% in the second quarter compared to -16.85% for the Russell Midcap Index. Year-to-date, the Fund returned -24.49% compared to -21.57% for the Russell Midcap as of June 30, 2022. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Weitz Investment Hickory Fund mentioned The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1991, The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) is an Englewood, Colorado-based media company with a $1.4 billion market capitalization. The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) delivered a 0.38% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 12.95%. The stock closed at $28.86 per share on August 19, 2022.

Here is what Weitz Investment Hickory Fund has to say about The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"We also closed our position in Liberty Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA). Sports franchises possess unique value characteristics, but as a smaller position and with many cheaper alternatives, we elected to move on."

15 Most Valuable App Companies

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Our calculations show that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) was in 17 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 14 funds in the previous quarter. The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) delivered a 10.15% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q2 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.