Should You Now Consider Taking Some Profits in Your Amazon (AMZN) Stake?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the “Index”) returned 11.64%, and the S&P 500 (the “S&P”) 11.03%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Polen Focus Growth, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and discussed its stance on the firm. Amazon.com, Inc. is a Seattle, Washington-based e-commerce company with a $1.6 billion market capitalization. AMZN delivered a -5.17% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -4.43%. The stock closed at $3,162.01 per share on February 16, 2022.

Here is what Polen Focus Growth has to say about Amazon.com, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Amazon has lagged over the past year and a half. The company now must surpass the substantial revenue windfall it achieved in 2020 while also managing supply chain disruptions, wage inflation, and investments to further distance itself from its competition and serve heightened demand. We feel these headwinds are short-term and transitory. Amazon’s first-party ecommerce business is a low (actually negative) margin business, and these short-term investments and inefficiencies are pushing it further into the red. However, the now large, faster-growing, higher-margin businesses like Amazon Prime, AWS, and advertising should allow margins to move much higher over time.

Our view of long-term growth and margin expansion potential for Amazon remains unchanged, and the valuation has only become more attractive. According to our research, if our expectations for free cash flow growth over the next five years materialize, then Amazon has the potential to deliver among the highest returns across our Focus Growth portfolio. It is now our second-largest position, just behind Alphabet."

most innovative internet of things companies
most innovative internet of things companies

Zapp2Photo/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) ranks 3rd on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. AMZN was in 242 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 271 funds in the previous quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) delivered a -10.90% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on AMZN in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is PLx Pharma (PLXP) A Worthy Investment?

    Summers Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Summers Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Summers Value Fund LP (“the Fund”) returned 43.4% net for the full year 2021, outpacing the Russell 2000 Index ETF return of 13.7% and the Russell Micro-Cap Index […]

  • Israeli PM says revived Iran nuclear deal would mean a 'more violent' Middle East

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that a U.S.-Iranian deal taking shape to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers is weaker than the original arrangement and would lead to a more violent Middle East. The 2015 deal limited Iran’s enrichment of uranium to make it harder for Tehran to develop material for nuclear weapons, in return for a lifting of international sanctions against Tehran. But it has eroded since 2018 when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and reimposed far-reaching sanctions on Iran.

  • Is Globant (GLOB) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen International Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.59% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Index (the “Index”) by 4.65% in the quarter. […]

  • Dems, GOP set inflation, COVID mandates as election themes

    Democrats and Republicans each want to flash election-year signals that they are riding to the rescue of families struggling with rising costs and the 2-year-old coronavirus pandemic. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talked about inflation, bashing President Joe Biden and Democrats for policies like curbing drilling on federal lands that he said were stifling domestic energy production and driving up gasoline prices. Republicans “are standing up for science, for common sense and for the children’s best interests,” McConnell said.

  • LETTER: Durham investigation bad news for Democrats

    What a web the Democrats have spun. Durham’s investigation has proven spying by Obama and Clinton.

  • 'Go home': Protests against foreigners resurface in South Africa

    They turned up in a mob of several hundred at a migrant centre in South Africa's Soweto township -- unemployed, wielding weapons and angry with foreigners they accuse of taking their jobs.

  • Letters to the Editor, Feb. 19

    I am a former city councilman from District 2 in Bonita Springs and one of the founding members of the City of Bonita.

  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Lauren Sorrentino not in a good mood, takes on Deena

    Things are not so sunny on the Florida Keys for the cast of 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation.'

  • Is Alphabet (GOOG) a Great Long-Term Investment?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Sunday's letters: Save rooftop solar, stop paying for notices, Biden's accomplishments

    The utility and its donors are behind proposed measures to end net metering, which makes independently owned solar systems financially viable.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Buy Some Medtronic (MDT) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen International Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.59% was delivered by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the MSCI All Country World ex-USA Index (the “Index”) by 4.65% in the quarter. […]

  • Is Warby Parker (WRBY) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 6.56% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 15.84% for the year. This exceeded the Fund’s primary benchmark, the Russell […]

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • Why The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Could Be Worth Watching

    The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ( NASDAQ:GT ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share...

  • Is Accenture (ACN) A Great Long-Term Investment?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Canada's capital starts cleanup after weeks-long protest

    Police tape and fencing are all that remain on the snow-swept streets of downtown Ottawa on Sunday, a day after officers cleared out a three-week protest camp that had blockaded the Canadian capital.Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and vehicles to block the city since Jan. 28, in what began as a protest by truck drivers angry over cross-border COVID-19 vaccine requirements.But the blockade turned into a demonstration against Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the government.Trudeau on Monday invoked emergency powers to give his government wider authority to stop the protests.And on Saturday, cops moved in."So I will stand here today again and say: this demonstration is over. Go home. If you don't go home, we will remove you from the streets."Ottawa's interim police chief, Steve Bell, said officers used pepper spray and stun grenades and made dozens of arrests. Police said thirty-eight vehicles had been towed.Bell said that while the blockade was over, the investigation was not."If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges. Absolutely. This investigation will go on for months to come."The federal government said on Saturday it would provide up to C$20 million to Ottawa businesses that have suffered losses due to the blockades.

  • Polen Capital: “Salesforce (CRM) Reported Solid Revenue Growth”

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Focus Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Polen Focus Growth Composite Portfolio (the “Portfolio”) returned 5.24% and 5.07% gross and net of fees, respectively. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (the […]

  • Are your garden shears sharp? Now’s the time to prune and clean up debris in the PNW

    Prune rose bushes, whack back ornamental grasses, and trim those fern fronds!

  • Charles Woodson thinks Tom Brady is done playing

    DAYTONA BEACH — Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson said he thinks Tom Brady’s career in the NFL and with the Bucs is indeed over. “I don’t think Tom is one of those people that just does things on a whim,” said Woodson, who played with Brady at Michigan. Brady announced three weeks ago that he was ready to end his NFL career and focus his attention elsewhere. That has not stopped ...

  • Maison Bleue Moderne: This Modernism Week featured home's redesign is inspired by travel and sailing

    The four-bedroom, four-bath 2,400-square-foot Alexander Company home designed by William Krisel and built in 1958.