'Now we don't have anything': Family whose home was shot at five times fear for safety

Six years ago when Lance and Candi Huffman were considering purchasing their Community Heights home the couple was excited to raise their family in Indianapolis, the city where they'd grown up.

They would take their kids to the children’s museum, farmer’s market and the parks. They remembered riding old scooters and bikes in the city as kids.

Now, when Lance Huffman looks at the brick ranch-style house in the 1400 block of North Audubon Street, he sees dozens of bullet holes. They litter the front door, the living room walls and his daughters’ rooms.

On Oct. 16, for the fifth time, the Huffman family’s house was shot into from the same white car.

“If my family was there last night, there’d be three dead kids today,” Lance said Monday. “We’re sick, we’re absolutely sick. It’s tearing us apart.”

The couple have three girls ages 1, 6 and 8.

Months of terror

The first shooting in early August left a bullet hole in the living room wall. The bullet hit at highchair level, Lance said. His wife and their 1-year-old daughter were just on the other side of the wall — his daughter sitting in her highchair, eating a popsicle.

It was an accidental shooting, Lance thought, or the shooter had the wrong house. Then the house was shot into, again on Aug. 30. His wife was again home with the baby. The bullets hit the basement window and in between his kids’ bedrooms.

Bullet holes remain in the family home of the Huffman family in Community Heights.

The home was shot at twice in September and once in October. They have no idea why their home is being targeted.

The Huffmans have done everything they can think to bring an end to the shootings. They've provided surveillance footage of the shootings, as well as vehicle information to the police, they said.

At this point, Lance Huffman said, they feel helpless.

"It keeps happening, it just keeps happening," he said. "And we yell and scream and beg for help and it just keeps happening."

The information the Huffman's have given police is vital to helping solve the case, but detectives have a major hurdle to overcome: proving who was pulling the trigger. Detectives have interviewed a number of people related to the case but are limited by eyewitness testimony and physical evidence.

“The crux of all criminal investigations comes down to eyewitness testimony and physical evidence, neither of which are readily available in this case," the department said in a prepared statement. "While we have a suspect vehicle, we do not have an eyewitness or physical evidence to link a specific person to these shootings. While (we) understand the frustration from the Huffman family, we must ensure the proper investigate steps are taken to develop probable cause to make an arrest,” IMPD said.

After the second shooting, the Huffman family stopped staying in their home.

Police on Wednesday morning said an arrest was made in the case and that their detective is working with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office to bring charges.

Shootings put major financial strain on the family

The shootings have caused the family dire financial stress.

“We’re obviously hemorrhaging money, trying to make this work,” Lance Huffman said.

The Huffmans packed most of their possessions up and moved them into storage units. They're paying for temporary housing while continuing to pay for the mortgage on their house, which they worry won't sell. They’ve paid to replace shattered windows. Lance has taken multiple days off of work.

When the Huffman family came to Indianapolis, they were financially stable, Lance Huffman said. Though they didn’t have a lot of financial support from family, they worked hard to live comfortably. Candi Huffman worked three jobs and Lance Huffman works manual labor.

“I’m a sewer worker, so what I do is not glamourous. I’m not a lawyer or something. I clean sewers,” he said. “I worked real hard to get this stuff for (my family)."

They wanted to be able to give their kids a good childhood, Lance Huffman said, wanted to build good memories for them. They tried to take a trip to Disney once a year. This year, they had to cancel.

“They’re little girls, this is what they look forward to,” their dad said.

“And now, we don’t have anything,” Candi Huffman added.

'We're scared of people now'

Even after an arrest, the impact on the family is multifaceted and will take years to overcome. The shootings have changed the way they look at the world, Lance Huffman said.

Before the shootings, the house didn’t have surveillance cameras. The family didn't think they were needed. Lance Huffman doesn't like the apps that give you updates about crime in the city because he felt they were a negative influence.

If you put good in, you get good out, he used to think. The family fostered kittens, they put their two older daughters in Girl Scouts to learn how to help others.

A bullet struck Lance Huffman's car, leaving a bullet hole.

“Now we’re the kind of people that are just staying up all night watching our stupid cameras,” he said. “We’re scared of people now.”

The family is in therapy because of the repeated shootings and his wife suffers from anxiety.

Their girls, who they tried hard to protect from violence, had the dangers of the world arrive at their front door.

“And now, they’re thrust into it, at this age.” he said. “They’ll always know that people shoot at you. That there’s a chance that you’re going to die.”

The Huffman's have lost the place they call home. They miss the street they lived on and their neighborhood, which they loved. They miss the community.

"What do you do? You can't do anything," Lance Huffman said. "You're just at the mercy of the law."

Anyone with information on these shootings can contact IMPD East District at 317-327-6200 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

