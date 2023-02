Motley Fool

If Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were the average travel stock, I might not be as optimistic about its long-term growth prospects. It's more of a reflection of the fact that Airbnb is attuned to the trends and developments driving the travel space forward, and it is also poised to directly benefit from workplace changes happening in the wider economy over the next decade and beyond. It's becoming more clear that Airbnb customers are not using the service for vacation travel alone.