You can now earn COMP by learning about it on Coinbase

Coinbase customers can now earn COMP — Compound's governance token — by "watching lessons and completing quizzes" about the money market protocol on the exchange's educational platform, Coinbase Earn.

First announced in February, the ERC20 token gives holders the power to participate in debates and decision-making regarding changes to the Compound protocol. The token began trading on Uniswap on June 15. A few days later, Coinbase announced that it would list the token.

In the days after COMP began trading began its price soared from around $18.50 to nearly $360 on June 21. On June 20, COMP surpassed MakerDAO in terms of total locked value. Since June 21, however, fallen back to around $230 at press time.

Coinbase is an investor in Compound and owns COMP tokens, as previously reported.





