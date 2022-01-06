Now exonerated, Tennessee's Adam Braseel hires high-profile lawyer famous for 'Making a Murderer' client

JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Adam Braseel, the newly exonerated man who spent 12 years in a Tennessee penitentiary for a murder he didn’t commit, will soon file a federal civil rights lawsuit with a new, high profile lawyer.

Late last month, Braseel agreed to work with Kathleen Zellner, the Chicago-based attorney who specializes in exoneration lawsuits and rose to fame by representing Steven Avery, whose trial is the focus of the hit Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

Braseel confirmed the agreement with Knox News on Tuesday, saying the arrangement is an “answer to prayer.” On Wednesday afternoon, Zellner tweeted about the plan to her 750,000 followers saying: “Newest client Adam Braseel. Cannot wait to win his civil rights case. #TruthWins.”

The lawsuit has not yet been filed, according to a search of federal court records.

Braseel told Knox News that he's not bitter about being incarcerated for 12 years, an attitude he attributes largely to his faith, which helped him maintain a positive outlook during his years of grim circumstances. But, he said, someone should be held responsible for the wrongs done to him and his family.

A letter of exoneration is displayed in Adam Braseel and his wife Raquel’s Jacksboro apartment, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Braseel was exonerated by Gov. Bill Lee after spending a dozen years in prison for a murder he did not commit.

“I keep it simple. They put me away for a murder that I didn’t have anything to do with," he said. "But if someone is guilty of something, they deserve, according to the law of the land, to be held accountable. You should take responsibility for your wrongdoing. That’s all I’m asking."

It’s been just over a month since Gov. Bill Lee fully exonerated Braseel for the 2006 murder of 60-year-old Malcom Burrows, who died on a rural road near Tracy City in Grundy County.

He was connected to the murder only after being identified in a photo lineup. No forensic evidence ever tied him to the crime. He spent 12 years of a life sentence in prison for the killing.

An exoneration is the highest act of clemency under Tennessee law and it means Lee does not believe Braseel committed the crime for which he was convicted.

In 2015, Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judge Justin Angel threw out the guilty verdict and ordered a new trial, freeing Braseel for months before the state Court of Criminal Appeals overruled that decision and sent him back to prison.

He was granted a new trial two years later when the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation studied fingerprints and found on the passenger door handle of Burrows' car at the murder scene didn't belong to Braseel. Instead, they belonged to Kermit Eugene Bryson, a local felon who killed himself two years later while on the run for killing Shane Tate, a Grundy County deputy. The men resembled each other, both with small builds and red hair.

That retrial ended in 2019 when Braseel was entered what’s known as an Alford plea — meaning he didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to convict — to aggravated assault. He had already served more time than that conviction would have allowed.

His choices were to enter an Alford plea and go home that day, he said, or fight the charge and stay in prison until it all concluded, however long that would take. It was a hard choice because the mark of felon would remain on his record.

Lee’s exoneration cleared this record.

