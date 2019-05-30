Now F-35s Are Getting in the Sky Dong Game

From Popular Mechanics

Just when we thought the epic saga of the Sky Dong reached its thrilling conclusion, the irresistible tale of professional pilots forming penises with their planes has pulled us back in.

A quick refresher: Back in 2017, two U.S. Navy Lieutenants maneuvered their EA-18G aircraft to draw a formation that resembled a penis and testicles in the clouds over Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington. Local residents noticed the mysterious, yet majestic chode above them and quickly shared proof to social media. Many of us were delighted by the dong; others, like some pissed-off parents-and the Navy-were not.

The pilots were quickly reprimanded, and that appeared to be the end of the story. But then, like manna from heaven, earlier this month the Navy Times gifted us with the official transcript from the incident, which featured wonderful exchanges between the two perpetrators, such as this one:

“Which way is the shaft going?” the EWO asked.

“The shaft will go to the left,” the pilot responded.

“It’s gonna be a wide shaft,” the EWO noted.

“I don’t wanna make it just like 3 balls,” the pilot said, paying attention to realism.

“Let’s do it,” the EWO said. “Oh, the head of that penis is going to be thick.”

Perhaps in a nod to the brave heroes that put it all on the line to draw some dicks on that November day, now more of America’s premier pilots have entered the sky dong fray. Earlier this week, a fresh batch of phallus photos circulated on Twitter-this time coming from the clouds above Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

That F-35 sky penis above Luke AFB? It wasn’t intended to be a sky penis, base says. New on @AirForceTimes: https://t.co/UTLKqmwnX3 pic.twitter.com/5mb4IeRebv - Stephen Losey (@StephenLosey) May 30, 2019

That’s the good stuff. This Sky Dong is courtesy of an F-35, one of our favorite flashy fighters. But despite the textbook technique evident in the dong, it was reportedly just part of normal training procedures, not the workings of mischievous military men.

"56th Fighter Wing senior leadership reviewed the training tapes from the flight and confirmed that F-35s conducting standard fighter training maneuvers Tuesday afternoon in the Gladden and Bagdad military operating airspace resulted in the creation of the contrails,” an official told Task and Purpose . “There was no nefarious or inappropriate behavior during the training flight."

To which we say: Suuuuure. But regardless of whether it was intentional or not, the F-35's formation is still a fine addition to the increasingly long, distinguished line of very good Sky Dongs. And it certainly won’t be the last.

