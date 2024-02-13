‘How do you give up now?’ Flight 3407 families gather to remember their loved ones 15 years after crash

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been 15 years since Flight 3407 crashed into a neighborhood in Clarence, killing everyone on board and another person on the ground.

On Monday night, the victims’ families gathered at the site to remember the lives lost. They gathered at the crash site on Long St. to pray, read the names of those who died, and embrace each other on this solemn day.

“I just remember her vibrancy. She was so funny. She was smart. She was sensitive,” Marilyn Kausner, mother of Ellyce Kausner, said.

‘Hard to believe it’s been 15 years’: Former Clarence emergency manager reflects on challenges responding to 3407 crash

Marilyn Kausner’s daughter was a 24-year-old law student on her way back to Clarence to visit family and friends.

“Smart, whole world in front of her, bright future. Very alive, more alive than the rest of us I think. She was special,” Chris Kausner said of his sister.

Karen Eckert’s sister was traveling to Buffalo to visit family. She lived in Stamford, Conn. and was a voice advocating for change on Capitol Hill after her husband died in the Sept. 11 attack at the World Trade Towers.

‘I know he would be very proud of her’: West family reflects on 15 years since losing husband and father in Flight 3407 crash

“Beverly was smart, funny, pretty, talented. She never thought that something like that would happen to her,” Eckert said about her sister, Beverly. “When she died and this happened to her, a completely preventable crash. We knew exactly what we had to do. We have to go and change this so that it never happens again.”

Over the last 15 years, these families have focused their efforts on passing stricter FAA regulations focused on pilot training and fatigue.

“You’d think that it would be obvious that you would leave this legislation in place because it has been successful, but it’s Washington,” Chris Kausner said. “There’s business interests and they don’t want to pay for extra training.”

Flight 3407 families continue push to keep airline safety madates in place

Since Feb. 12, 2009, there hasn’t been a fatal commercial airline crash on American soil due in part to the regulations these families lobbied for.

“No one can count the lives that weren’t lost,” Eckert said. “There’s no quantitative thing except we can say there hasn’t been a fatal crash of a commercial airliner in 15 years and that means its working.”

The families do not plan to give up their fight to make the air safer for travel. Many of them are still frequenting Washington, D.C. regularly, speaking with Congressional leadership to make sure the proper regulations stay in place.

“How do you give up now? We can’t back up now. We’ve come too far and the proof is in. Why would we stop now?” Marilyn Kausner added.

Congress is considering the FAA Bill now, and the families hope it gets passed before the current extension runs out on March 8.

Latest Local News

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native and Emmy-nominated reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2022. She previously worked at WETM in Elmira, N.Y., a sister station of News 4. You can follow Tara on Facebook and Twitter and find more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.