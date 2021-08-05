You Can Now Fly Private and Stay in One of Europe’s Most Iconic Hotels—and Pay For It All With Crypto

The Dolder Grand may have been welcoming guests for more than a century, but it certainly knows how to capture today’s zeitgeist. The storied Swiss hotel has just unveiled what it deems to be the world’s first luxury travel experience based exclusively around cryptocurrency.

The five-star Zurich mainstay has partnered with private air charter firm BitLux to allow travelers to foot the bill for both their flights and stays with digital currency. The partnership comes as BitLux has seen 50-percent of its 2021 charter flight bookings so far made using cryptocurrencies, and is being launched not long after the Dolder Grand began accepting crypto as a payment option.

The hotel’s managing director André Meier says this is the most convenient way to travel in the times of Covid-19 as it combines safety, luxury and, of course, an efficient way to pay. “We always want to offer our guests more—and technology plays an essential role in this,” Meier tells Robb Report.

As part of the deal, guests who fly with BitLux to or within Europe will receive a $350 credit (per group) towards a stay at the Dolder Grand (valid once per calendar year), as well as a 25 percent discount when staying for at least four nights. On the flip side, travelers who stay at the Dolder Grand prior to flying with BitLux will receive a $500 credit towards their jet charter trip, once they’ve presented a receipt from their hotel stay.

BitLux offers private flights to and from Zurich via any airport in the world in an aircraft of your choosing from the fleet. After touchdown, you’ll journey to the “Beverly Hills of Zurich” to check into the Dolder Grand. Located on a hill just 10 minutes from the city center, the iconic 122-year-old hotel offers amazing views of Lake Zurich, the Alps and the skyline. Once settled into your room or suite, enjoy the hotel’s 4,000-square-foot spa, two-Michelin-starred fare and noted art collection, and take the complimentary shuttle to check out the city.

The Dolder Grand has been an avid supporter of digital currencies. In fact, the hotel started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment two years ago and even has a cryptocurrency ATM in the foyer. Meier says he feels such innovations will soon become the status quo.

“We believe that cryptocurrency will become increasingly important in the hospitality industry and that, in the future, new ways of payment like cryptocurrency will develop and become a normal means of payment in everyday life.”

In a statement about the new partnership, Kyle Patel, CEO of BitLux, adds that “most crypto users, including our clientele and ourselves, seek a safe, secure, anonymous, efficient and convenient payment method. Non-coincidentally, there is an identical standard for luxury travelers, whether for leisure or business. This partnership seeks to provide clients with more ownership and control of their finances, as well as delivering the best all-around luxury travel experience of 2021.”

For more information and to book, visit Bitlux’s website.

