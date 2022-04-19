Now former Upper Sioux Community police chief faces assault charge for firing gun in home

Apr. 19—GRANITE FALLS

— A Clarkfield man, now the former chief of police for the Upper Sioux Community, faces charges in Yellow Medicine County for allegedly discharging his service revolver into a bedroom door while his roommate was pushing against it to prevent his entry.

Christopher Allen Lee, 53, is charged with a felony count of second-degree assault along with two felony counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. The Yellow Medicine County District Court at a hearing on Monday set bail at $40,000 with conditions and $150,000 without conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, a Yellow Medicine County sheriff's deputy responded to Lee's residence in the town of Clarkfield on April 15 in response to a report that a gun had been fired within it. The deputy found a person hiding in the basement.

The complaint refers to him as "Victim 1" and says he is Lee's roommate. He told the officer that he did not know where Lee was.

He said that he had been lying in a guest bedroom upstairs and that its door was locked. He said Lee was mad that he had locked him out and started kicking the door.

The roommate said he pushed against the door to prevent Lee's entry "when all of a sudden, he heard a loud BOOM, and part of the door went flying off."

Lee had allegedly fired through the door, according to the roommate, who also told the officer that Lee kicked through the door and they exchanged words.

The roommate then ran to the basement, where he hid. He had white residue over his clothing but was not injured.

The officer found a spent casing from a .40-caliber bullet outside the damaged door.

Lee's service revolver, a Glock .40-caliber, was found on his dresser in his bedroom. It showed signs of having been fired and there were 14 bullets in its magazine, which holds 15 bullets, according to the complaint.

A second sheriff's deputy responding to the scene found Lee in a camper outside of the residence and took him into custody. He reported that the suspect said he was sorry. Lee appeared highly intoxicated and smelled of alcohol, according to the complaint.

Lee was relieved of his duties as police chief for the Upper Sioux Community on April 15 and is no longer employed with the community, according to Tribal Chair Kevin Jensvold.