Is now a good time to buy a house? Your real estate questions answered here.

Last week, The Enquirer solicited questions from subscribers about the future of the local housing market in an era of rising mortgage rates and stubbornly high home prices.

We took those questions, which we paraphrased for uniformity, to a panel of real estate experts who've studied Cincinnati's real estate market for years.

Here are their answers:

Question: Is now a good time to buy a house when mortgage rates are more than double what they were a year ago?

Answer: "It's a great time to purchase a home. The market is shifting slowly into a buyers' market and buyers have a little more negotiating power than they had in the past two years. Lenders have some fabulous affordability options to get you into your dream home now. Then when the rates decrease, and they will, we just have no idea when, you can refinance into a lower rate. I like to say, "Date the rate, marry the house,''' said Donna Deaton, vice president of sales at Re/Max Victory + Affiliates in Liberty Township.

Q:Where are home prices headed from here?

A: "My professional opinion is that prices should stabilize, and we will see growth in line with historical norms of 3% to 5% a year. Interest rates have cooled some demand, but demographic shifts point to an increase of the number of people of home-buying age, and inventory remains at historic lows. These factors will continue to put upward pressure on pricing, however, it will not be at the pace we have seen over the last two years,'' said Sylvia Nelson, who has been a Realtor with Comey & Shepherd in Hyde Park since 2014.

Clint Copenhaver, vice president of sales at Robinson Sotheby's International Realty

Q:Will we see more houses listed for sale in 2023?

A: "I really do not anticipate a significant increase in housing inventory in the next year. The vast majority of (home) purchases in 2020 and 2021 were 30-year, fixed-rate loans, many with terms that were close to the 2.5%-3% mark. That homeowner is now tethered to a property that seems incredibly affordable in the current market. They cannot come close to matching the rate of their loan on their existing home, so there is less motivation to place it on the market unless there are external forces that compel them to sell,'' said Clint Copenhaver, vice president of sales at Robinson Sotheby's International Realty.

Julie Back, executive vice president of sales at Sibcy Cline Realtors

Q: Will the housing market continue to favor cash buyers and buyers with substantial down payments?

A: "In any real estate market scenario, high-end homes tend to have a high percentage of all-cash buyers. My suggestion for a buyer in the high-end market who needs to have mortgage financing is to make sure you are connected to a real estate agent who specializes in high-end homes so you are aware of what is coming to the market ahead of time. Also, when you make an offer on a home, you will need to make sure your terms are as favorable to the home seller as possible. Remember, the home seller will accept the offer that best serves their needs,'' said Julie Back, executive vice president of sales at Sibcy Cline Realtors.

Q: Are nontraditional loans, such as adjustable-rate mortgages a good idea in today's market?

A: "An adjustable rate is a good option if a person's loan officer feels the borrower can afford the rate as it fluctuates. There should be a maximum cap on the rate. Can that borrower still qualify at that maximum rate is the question that has to be answered. The lending requirements on adjustable-rate loans are more stringent than conventional loan products. Ask your loan officer what is financially feasible for you. Have them explain what the options are and show you on paper what your payments would look like,'' said Veronica Bedell-Nevels, a former mortgage loan officer and Realtor with Priority Plus Realty in Dayton, Ohio.

