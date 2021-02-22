Now that he's back from Cancun, Ted Cruz's reputation repair tour could be putting more people at risk

Julie Gerstein
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
cruz airport police
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., checking into Cancun International Airport on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, on his way back to Texas. MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

  • On Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz was spotted on his way to Cancun for a luxury vacation.

  • At home, his constituents continue to suffer from a lack of heat, water, and power.

  • After he returned, Cruz ignored CDC travel quarantine guidelines and embarked on a PR tour.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Last Wednesday, Texas Senator Ted Cruz was spotted heading to Cancun, Mexico with his family while millions of his constituents struggled without heat, water, or power. But Cruz's mea culpa tour may actually be putting more people in danger.

That's because the CDC recommends that travelers should get tested for coronavirus 3-5 days upon returning and self-quarantine for at least seven full days after traveling.

But rather than follow those directives and laying low for the next week or so, Cruz decided to have himself photographed placing a 12-pack of water bottles into the trunk of a Hyundai.

Cruz then helped serve meals to a group of first responders, making sure that plenty of photos of him were taken there as well.

Many saw these photo ops as little more than a calculated attempt at damage control. And if Cruz is actually positive, he may be spreading the disease to volunteers and first responders. The coronavirus can incubate in the body for up to 14 days, according to the CDC.

A Cruz spokesperson told Insider: "Sen. Cruz tested negative before his return flight and he tested negative again today before returning to Washington, D.C. to fulfill his Senate responsibilities."

Cruz initially claimed that he'd taken the Cancun trip as a last-minute, spur-of-the-moment surprise for his daughters but subsequent investigations revealed that Heidi Cruz, Ted's wife, had been texting with an extensive coterie of neighbors over the family's planned stay at The Ritz-Carlton Cancun.

"Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancun, there is a direct flight at 445pm and hotels with capacity. Seriously," she wrote. "The Ritz Carlton has rooms at like $300 and we've been there many times great property god security etc no issues."

Of course, Cruz's trip was over almost before it began, as other passengers waiting at Houston International Airport snapped photos of the senator hanging out in a Patagonia pullover and wearing a "come and take it" mask - the same mask he wore on the floor of the senate just weeks earlier (referencing Texas' 1835 battle with Mexico).

Other passengers on his United Airlines flight also took snaps of Cruz and recognized him by the ring he typically wears and the shape of his ears.

When Cruz arrived at Cancun International Airport the following day for his return flight, more photos were taken of the senator, this time in a mask emblazoned with the Texas state flag.

Cruz initially claimed that he was on the flight to drop his daughters in Cancun because he wanted to be a "good dad." He later admitted that he had planned to be on vacation with them for five days.

"It was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight, I wouldn't have done it," Cruz told reporters. "It had been my intention to be able to work remotely, but I needed to be here - and that's why I came back. As it became a bigger firestorm, it became more compelling that I needed to come back."

Over the weekend, many of the 2.8 million Texans who'd spent the week without electricity had their power restored. However, there are still around 200,000 people without power. And around 14 million Texans are still without safe drinking water.

Read the original article on Business Insider

