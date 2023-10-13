Now hiring: These 20 entry-level jobs are available on the Mississippi Coast

Mona Moore
·6 min read
0
Gwengoat/Getty Images/iStockphoto

As of Friday, Oct. 13, these Mississippi Coast positions were available and required little or no experience.

Youth detention officer

Biloxi: Two openings

Pascagoula: five openings

$12 to $13 an hour

The detention officer is responsible for maintaining a secure detention facility and the safe custody of inmates.

Qualifications

  • High school diploma or GED

  • At least 21 years of age

  • Valid driver’s license

CNC machinist apprentice

Rolls-Royce North America

Pascagoula

The program will provide on-the-job training and related instruction at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and the foundation for a career in CNC machining. Get paid while learning valuable skills.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Qualifications

  • High school diploma or GED with a minimum GPA of 2.8

  • Basic knowledge of product manufacturing, inspection and Microsoft packages

  • Must be eligible to obtain and maintain a DOD confidential security clearance.

Youth activities manager

Disney Cruise Line

The activities manager is leader of the youth activities team aboard a cruise ship.

Qualifications

  • Minimum four years of recent experience in a high-volume child care operation

  • Minimum three years of experience in management in a related field

  • At least 21 years of age

  • Able to work a seven-day, 70-84-hour week with limited time off

Workstation associate (temporary)

Morrison Healthcare

Gulfport

The workstation associate serves food, cleans pots and performs other kitchen duties.

Qualifications

No experience required, willing to train.

Marine Interdiction agent

Department of Homeland Security U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Mississippi

$59,021-$89,835

The Marine interdiction agent performs marine law enforcement operations.

Qualifications

  • U.S. citizen

  • U.S. resident for at least three of the last five years

  • Qualifying Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMC), or a Merchant Mariner Licensing Division (MMLD) accepted application

Electro-mechanical maintenance technician

Rolls-Royce North America

Pascagoula

This technician will evaluate and perform preventive maintenance on production equipment and tools.

Qualifications

  • High school diploma or GED

  • Three or more years of experience as a multi-craft (electrical and mechanical) industrial manufacturing technician or equivalent technical experience performing facility troubleshooting repairs.

  • Eligible to obtain security clearance

Training will be provided.

Online order filling and delivery

Walmart

Biloxi

Order fillers and delivery associates shop for customers and dispense orders.

Qualifications

None listed

Purchasing agent

D.R. Horton

Biloxi

The purchasing agent will handle organizing and maintaining products and materials for a construction business.

Qualifications

  • High school diploma or general education degree (GED) or six months to one year related experience and/or training or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Logistics Specialist I

Relativity Space

Stennis Space Center

$20.10 to $25.60 an hour

The logistics specialist will organize and deliver standard hardware, raw material, purchased parts, machined details and assemblies to support the test facility.

Qualifications

Minimum 1+ years of experience in logistics, inventory or material handling role is required.

  • ERP system experience (LN, Oracle, SAP).

  • Proficient computer skills including Microsoft Office.

  • Capability to operate a forklift and other related warehouse equipment

  • This role may require you to lift packages that weigh up to 50 pounds

  • Able to stand for extended periods of time

Medical Records Specialist

GI Alliance

Ocean Springs

The medical records specialist assembles and reviews patients’ health information including patient symptoms and medical history, exam results, X-ray reports, lab tests, diagnoses and treatment plans.

Qualifications

  • HS diploma, Associates degree preferred

  • Minimum two years of medical records specialist experience, preferably in a medical practice setting

  • Ability to alphabetize and put information (materials, forms, etc.) in chronological order.

  • Ability to analyze medical records for completeness and accuracy, paying attention to detail.

  • Ability to schedule time and assignments effectively.

  • Ability to multi-task.

  • Ability to competently use Microsoft Office and appropriate EMR software.

  • Knowledge of legal and ethical considerations related to patient information.

  • Skill in putting information in preferred medical record system, meeting clinic standards.

Scheduler I

GI Alliance

Ocean Springs

The entry-level position schedule patients for office visits and procedure appointments.

Qualifications

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

  • Excellent customer service skills

  • Experience working in a medical office

  • Ability to multi-task and work in fast-paced environment.

  • Detail-oriented

  • Basic understanding of healthcare plans

  • Ability to read and understand medical benefits.

  • Bilingual is a plus.

  • Two to five years of prior medical scheduling experience preferred

Quality specialist I

Seemann Composites, LLC

Gulfport

The position handles quality control and safety for a manufacturing company. See additional duties at Seemann Composites.

Qualifications

  • Must be able to obtain and maintain a U.S. Department of Defense security clearance

  • HS diploma or GEDQuality certification desired

  • College degree desired

  • Training and/or experience in auditing, inspections helpful

  • Ability to climb a ladder or stairs

  • Ability to lift 50 pounds

  • Ability to bend, stoop, climb, crouch, sit and stand

Media sales consultant

Cable One

Ocean Springs

The consultant will sell and create ads/commercials for local businesses.

Qualifications

  • Associate’s degree

  • One or two years related experience or training

  • Valid driver’s license

  • General knowledge of presentation software, Microsoft Office

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Assistant corporate secretary

Hancock Bank

Gulfport

The assistant corporate secretary will assist general counsel and corporate secretaries with administrative duties.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree required or equivalent combination of education and experience

  • Three or more years of related compliance, legal, corporate governance, regulatory or administrative experience and/or training required

  • Paralegal certification or formal training as a legal assistant preferred

Collections specialist

Hancock Whitney

Gulfport

Point of contact for delinquent accounts, responsible for negotiating and securing payment

Qualifications

  • High school diploma

  • Minimum of two years collections experience

  • Ability to demonstrate assertiveness and empathy while negotiating resolutions

Invoicing specialist-government services

Horne

Gulfport

The invoicing specialist works with billing manager and project management teams to ensure billing invoices are in line with federal and state guidelines.

Qualifications

  • Associates or bachelor’s degree preferred.

  • Minimum of one year of billing experience.

  • Strong attention to detail.

  • Strong written and verbal communication skills.

  • Proficient in Microsoft Office.

  • Strong Excel skills

  • Strong organizational & analytical skills.

  • Ability to multi-task.

Restaurant crew member-weekend crew

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Gulfport

$10-12 an hour, additional $1 hourly after 10 p.m.

Now hiring for all positions.

Qualifications

  • Excellent communicator

  • Happy, courteous and enthusiastic

  • Must be 16 years of age or older

  • Provide all customers with quick and friendly service

  • Work on a team, assisting other crew members in completion of tasks and assignments

  • Work under pressure and at a fast pace

Business development assistant-franchise services

Horne

Greater Biloxi area

The business development assistant works as a resource in creating and tracking new client proposals, client engagement letters and entering new clients into systems and software.

Qualifications

  • At least one year of experience in industry business development and/or research and development arena preferred

  • Advanced designing/editing with Microsoft Suite

  • Proficiency with Adobe PDF preferred

  • Strong project management skills

  • Visit LinkedIn to view additional qualifications and learn more about the position.

Time entry clerk C

Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding

Pascagoula

This payroll and timekeeping clerk position collects daily task sheets/timesheets and enters hours into a labor entry system.

Qualifications

  • Minimum of two years of experience in timekeeping, accounting or related field preferred.

Assistant store manager

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

Ocean Springs

Under the supervision of the manager, the assistant store manager is responsible for all aspects of operating a used goods thrift store.

Qualifications

  • Two years of management or supervisory experience in a retail business setting preferred

  • Associate’s degree in business, finance or related field preferred

  • Must be available to work evenings to 6 p.m. and Saturday until 3 p.m.

Recommended Stories