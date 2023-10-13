Now hiring: These 20 entry-level jobs are available on the Mississippi Coast
As of Friday, Oct. 13, these Mississippi Coast positions were available and required little or no experience.
Youth detention officer
Biloxi: Two openings
Pascagoula: five openings
$12 to $13 an hour
The detention officer is responsible for maintaining a secure detention facility and the safe custody of inmates.
Qualifications
High school diploma or GED
At least 21 years of age
Valid driver’s license
CNC machinist apprentice
Rolls-Royce North America
Pascagoula
The program will provide on-the-job training and related instruction at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and the foundation for a career in CNC machining. Get paid while learning valuable skills.
Qualifications
High school diploma or GED with a minimum GPA of 2.8
Basic knowledge of product manufacturing, inspection and Microsoft packages
Must be eligible to obtain and maintain a DOD confidential security clearance.
Youth activities manager
Disney Cruise Line
The activities manager is leader of the youth activities team aboard a cruise ship.
Qualifications
Minimum four years of recent experience in a high-volume child care operation
Minimum three years of experience in management in a related field
At least 21 years of age
Able to work a seven-day, 70-84-hour week with limited time off
Workstation associate (temporary)
Morrison Healthcare
Gulfport
The workstation associate serves food, cleans pots and performs other kitchen duties.
Qualifications
No experience required, willing to train.
Marine Interdiction agent
Department of Homeland Security U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Mississippi
$59,021-$89,835
The Marine interdiction agent performs marine law enforcement operations.
Qualifications
U.S. citizen
U.S. resident for at least three of the last five years
Qualifying Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMC), or a Merchant Mariner Licensing Division (MMLD) accepted application
Electro-mechanical maintenance technician
Rolls-Royce North America
Pascagoula
This technician will evaluate and perform preventive maintenance on production equipment and tools.
Qualifications
High school diploma or GED
Three or more years of experience as a multi-craft (electrical and mechanical) industrial manufacturing technician or equivalent technical experience performing facility troubleshooting repairs.
Eligible to obtain security clearance
Training will be provided.
Online order filling and delivery
Walmart
Biloxi
Order fillers and delivery associates shop for customers and dispense orders.
Qualifications
None listed
Purchasing agent
D.R. Horton
Biloxi
The purchasing agent will handle organizing and maintaining products and materials for a construction business.
Qualifications
High school diploma or general education degree (GED) or six months to one year related experience and/or training or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Logistics Specialist I
Relativity Space
Stennis Space Center
$20.10 to $25.60 an hour
The logistics specialist will organize and deliver standard hardware, raw material, purchased parts, machined details and assemblies to support the test facility.
Qualifications
Minimum 1+ years of experience in logistics, inventory or material handling role is required.
ERP system experience (LN, Oracle, SAP).
Proficient computer skills including Microsoft Office.
Capability to operate a forklift and other related warehouse equipment
This role may require you to lift packages that weigh up to 50 pounds
Able to stand for extended periods of time
Medical Records Specialist
GI Alliance
Ocean Springs
The medical records specialist assembles and reviews patients’ health information including patient symptoms and medical history, exam results, X-ray reports, lab tests, diagnoses and treatment plans.
Qualifications
HS diploma, Associates degree preferred
Minimum two years of medical records specialist experience, preferably in a medical practice setting
Ability to alphabetize and put information (materials, forms, etc.) in chronological order.
Ability to analyze medical records for completeness and accuracy, paying attention to detail.
Ability to schedule time and assignments effectively.
Ability to multi-task.
Ability to competently use Microsoft Office and appropriate EMR software.
Knowledge of legal and ethical considerations related to patient information.
Skill in putting information in preferred medical record system, meeting clinic standards.
Scheduler I
GI Alliance
Ocean Springs
The entry-level position schedule patients for office visits and procedure appointments.
Qualifications
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Excellent customer service skills
Experience working in a medical office
Ability to multi-task and work in fast-paced environment.
Detail-oriented
Basic understanding of healthcare plans
Ability to read and understand medical benefits.
Bilingual is a plus.
Two to five years of prior medical scheduling experience preferred
Quality specialist I
Seemann Composites, LLC
Gulfport
The position handles quality control and safety for a manufacturing company. See additional duties at Seemann Composites.
Qualifications
Must be able to obtain and maintain a U.S. Department of Defense security clearance
HS diploma or GEDQuality certification desired
College degree desired
Training and/or experience in auditing, inspections helpful
Ability to climb a ladder or stairs
Ability to lift 50 pounds
Ability to bend, stoop, climb, crouch, sit and stand
Media sales consultant
Cable One
Ocean Springs
The consultant will sell and create ads/commercials for local businesses.
Qualifications
Associate’s degree
One or two years related experience or training
Valid driver’s license
General knowledge of presentation software, Microsoft Office
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Assistant corporate secretary
Hancock Bank
Gulfport
The assistant corporate secretary will assist general counsel and corporate secretaries with administrative duties.
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree required or equivalent combination of education and experience
Three or more years of related compliance, legal, corporate governance, regulatory or administrative experience and/or training required
Paralegal certification or formal training as a legal assistant preferred
Collections specialist
Hancock Whitney
Gulfport
Point of contact for delinquent accounts, responsible for negotiating and securing payment
Qualifications
High school diploma
Minimum of two years collections experience
Ability to demonstrate assertiveness and empathy while negotiating resolutions
Invoicing specialist-government services
Horne
Gulfport
The invoicing specialist works with billing manager and project management teams to ensure billing invoices are in line with federal and state guidelines.
Qualifications
Associates or bachelor’s degree preferred.
Minimum of one year of billing experience.
Strong attention to detail.
Strong written and verbal communication skills.
Proficient in Microsoft Office.
Strong Excel skills
Strong organizational & analytical skills.
Ability to multi-task.
Restaurant crew member-weekend crew
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Gulfport
$10-12 an hour, additional $1 hourly after 10 p.m.
Now hiring for all positions.
Qualifications
Excellent communicator
Happy, courteous and enthusiastic
Must be 16 years of age or older
Provide all customers with quick and friendly service
Work on a team, assisting other crew members in completion of tasks and assignments
Work under pressure and at a fast pace
Business development assistant-franchise services
Horne
Greater Biloxi area
The business development assistant works as a resource in creating and tracking new client proposals, client engagement letters and entering new clients into systems and software.
Qualifications
At least one year of experience in industry business development and/or research and development arena preferred
Advanced designing/editing with Microsoft Suite
Proficiency with Adobe PDF preferred
Strong project management skills
Visit LinkedIn to view additional qualifications and learn more about the position.
Time entry clerk C
Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding
Pascagoula
This payroll and timekeeping clerk position collects daily task sheets/timesheets and enters hours into a labor entry system.
Qualifications
Minimum of two years of experience in timekeeping, accounting or related field preferred.
Assistant store manager
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
Ocean Springs
Under the supervision of the manager, the assistant store manager is responsible for all aspects of operating a used goods thrift store.
Qualifications
Two years of management or supervisory experience in a retail business setting preferred
Associate’s degree in business, finance or related field preferred
Must be available to work evenings to 6 p.m. and Saturday until 3 p.m.