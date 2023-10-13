Now hiring: These 20 entry-level jobs are available on the Mississippi Coast

As of Friday, Oct. 13, these Mississippi Coast positions were available and required little or no experience.

Biloxi: Two openings

Pascagoula: five openings

$12 to $13 an hour

The detention officer is responsible for maintaining a secure detention facility and the safe custody of inmates.

Qualifications

High school diploma or GED

At least 21 years of age

Valid driver’s license

Rolls-Royce North America

Pascagoula

The program will provide on-the-job training and related instruction at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and the foundation for a career in CNC machining. Get paid while learning valuable skills.

Qualifications

High school diploma or GED with a minimum GPA of 2.8

Basic knowledge of product manufacturing, inspection and Microsoft packages

Must be eligible to obtain and maintain a DOD confidential security clearance.

Disney Cruise Line

The activities manager is leader of the youth activities team aboard a cruise ship.

Qualifications

Minimum four years of recent experience in a high-volume child care operation

Minimum three years of experience in management in a related field

At least 21 years of age

Able to work a seven-day, 70-84-hour week with limited time off

Morrison Healthcare

Gulfport

The workstation associate serves food, cleans pots and performs other kitchen duties.

Qualifications

No experience required, willing to train.

Department of Homeland Security U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Mississippi

$59,021-$89,835

The Marine interdiction agent performs marine law enforcement operations.

Qualifications

U.S. citizen

U.S. resident for at least three of the last five years

Qualifying Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMC), or a Merchant Mariner Licensing Division (MMLD) accepted application

Rolls-Royce North America

Pascagoula

This technician will evaluate and perform preventive maintenance on production equipment and tools.

Qualifications

High school diploma or GED

Three or more years of experience as a multi-craft (electrical and mechanical) industrial manufacturing technician or equivalent technical experience performing facility troubleshooting repairs.

Eligible to obtain security clearance

Training will be provided.

Walmart

Biloxi

Order fillers and delivery associates shop for customers and dispense orders.

Qualifications

None listed

D.R. Horton

Biloxi

The purchasing agent will handle organizing and maintaining products and materials for a construction business.

Qualifications

High school diploma or general education degree (GED) or six months to one year related experience and/or training or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Relativity Space

Stennis Space Center

$20.10 to $25.60 an hour

The logistics specialist will organize and deliver standard hardware, raw material, purchased parts, machined details and assemblies to support the test facility.

Qualifications

Minimum 1+ years of experience in logistics, inventory or material handling role is required.

ERP system experience (LN, Oracle, SAP).

Proficient computer skills including Microsoft Office.

Capability to operate a forklift and other related warehouse equipment

This role may require you to lift packages that weigh up to 50 pounds

Able to stand for extended periods of time

GI Alliance

Ocean Springs

The medical records specialist assembles and reviews patients’ health information including patient symptoms and medical history, exam results, X-ray reports, lab tests, diagnoses and treatment plans.

Qualifications

HS diploma, Associates degree preferred

Minimum two years of medical records specialist experience, preferably in a medical practice setting

Ability to alphabetize and put information (materials, forms, etc.) in chronological order.

Ability to analyze medical records for completeness and accuracy, paying attention to detail.

Ability to schedule time and assignments effectively.

Ability to multi-task.

Ability to competently use Microsoft Office and appropriate EMR software.

Knowledge of legal and ethical considerations related to patient information.

Skill in putting information in preferred medical record system, meeting clinic standards.

GI Alliance

Ocean Springs

The entry-level position schedule patients for office visits and procedure appointments.

Qualifications

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Excellent customer service skills

Experience working in a medical office

Ability to multi-task and work in fast-paced environment.

Detail-oriented

Basic understanding of healthcare plans

Ability to read and understand medical benefits.

Bilingual is a plus.

Two to five years of prior medical scheduling experience preferred

Seemann Composites, LLC

Gulfport

The position handles quality control and safety for a manufacturing company. See additional duties at Seemann Composites.

Qualifications

Must be able to obtain and maintain a U.S. Department of Defense security clearance

HS diploma or GEDQuality certification desired

College degree desired

Training and/or experience in auditing, inspections helpful

Ability to climb a ladder or stairs

Ability to lift 50 pounds

Ability to bend, stoop, climb, crouch, sit and stand

Cable One

Ocean Springs

The consultant will sell and create ads/commercials for local businesses.

Qualifications

Associate’s degree

One or two years related experience or training

Valid driver’s license

General knowledge of presentation software, Microsoft Office

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Hancock Bank

Gulfport

The assistant corporate secretary will assist general counsel and corporate secretaries with administrative duties.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required or equivalent combination of education and experience

Three or more years of related compliance, legal, corporate governance, regulatory or administrative experience and/or training required

Paralegal certification or formal training as a legal assistant preferred

Hancock Whitney

Gulfport

Point of contact for delinquent accounts, responsible for negotiating and securing payment

Qualifications

High school diploma

Minimum of two years collections experience

Ability to demonstrate assertiveness and empathy while negotiating resolutions

Horne

Gulfport

The invoicing specialist works with billing manager and project management teams to ensure billing invoices are in line with federal and state guidelines.

Qualifications

Associates or bachelor’s degree preferred.

Minimum of one year of billing experience.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Office.

Strong Excel skills

Strong organizational & analytical skills.

Ability to multi-task.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Gulfport

$10-12 an hour, additional $1 hourly after 10 p.m.

Now hiring for all positions.

Qualifications

Excellent communicator

Happy, courteous and enthusiastic

Must be 16 years of age or older

Provide all customers with quick and friendly service

Work on a team, assisting other crew members in completion of tasks and assignments

Work under pressure and at a fast pace

Horne

Greater Biloxi area

The business development assistant works as a resource in creating and tracking new client proposals, client engagement letters and entering new clients into systems and software.

Qualifications

At least one year of experience in industry business development and/or research and development arena preferred

Advanced designing/editing with Microsoft Suite

Proficiency with Adobe PDF preferred

Strong project management skills

Visit LinkedIn to view additional qualifications and learn more about the position.

Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding

Pascagoula

This payroll and timekeeping clerk position collects daily task sheets/timesheets and enters hours into a labor entry system.

Qualifications

Minimum of two years of experience in timekeeping, accounting or related field preferred.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

Ocean Springs

Under the supervision of the manager, the assistant store manager is responsible for all aspects of operating a used goods thrift store.

Qualifications

Two years of management or supervisory experience in a retail business setting preferred

Associate’s degree in business, finance or related field preferred

Must be available to work evenings to 6 p.m. and Saturday until 3 p.m.