Now that the ice is gone, here come the potholes! Here's how to get them fixed

Even before the last of the recent snow and ice had disappeared from the roads around Knoxville, the potholes appeared.

Potholes form when water that has seeped into the pavement expands when it freezes, and then thaws, weakening the pavement and causing it to crumble under the weight of traffic, the Tennessee Department of Transportation website explains. Give us a good freeze-and-thaw cycle like this month's winter storms, and drivers beware!

So if you've spotted - and hopefully managed to avoid driving right into - an alarming hole along a route that was smooth pavement just a few weeks ago, what should you do? Depending on whether they're on a city, county or state road, here's how to report potholes to have them repaired.

To report potholes on Knoxville streets, call 311 or 865-215-4311 or submit an online Pothole Repair Request on the city website, knoxvilletn.gov. Be sure to provide an address or the nearest cross street to help crews locate the spot.

Potholes on Knox County roads can be reported through the SeeClickFix mobile app, which can be downloaded on Android or iPhone. The app allows you to photograph the pothole, note the location and submit it to Knox County Engineering and Public Works. You can also report potholes by calling the department at 865-215-5800.

To report potholes on interstates and state routes to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, call the TDOT Road Repair Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX (833-836-8349) or fill out an online Maintenance Request form at tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html. Provide the exact location by including the route, mile marker and any nearby cross streets or interchanges.

If hitting a pothole on a state road damages your car, and experience damage to their vehicle, you can submit a claim to the state, which would be investigated by the Tennessee Department of Treasury. Drivers making a claim to the state for damages have to provide proof the incident directly caused the damage, the location, repair records and evidence the state was aware of road conditions beforehand and could have repaired them, according to the TDOT website.

With the thawing of recent ice and snow, potholes form on roads around East Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: As potholes form on roads around Knoxville, here's how to report them