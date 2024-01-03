And now, the ‘Jeffrey Epstein list’: Court set to release roster of ‘John Does’

The names of about 150 affiliates of sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell will be revealed as early as today, possibly in piecemeal fashion over a series of days, the result of a long legal battle waged by the Miami Herald and its parent company, McClatchy.

Judge Loretta Preska issued an order Wednesday afternoon, reiterating that the documents would be unsealed, even though two unidentified people have appealed her decision. One “Doe”, as in John or Jane Doe, was given a stay until Jan. 22, the other, Doe 110, will be reviewed in due course, the judge said.

Release of the sealed court documents — a highly anticipated list of those in the sex trafficker’s orbit — could finally bring to rest years of speculation about who among the rich and powerful were participants in the Palm Beach resident’s sordid world of sexual abuse.

But the records also could fall flat — containing names already known, and including some who were employees who worked for Epstein, investigators who worked on the case called as witnesses, and even people who never knew Epstein.

This waterfront estate in Palm Beach, which belonged to Jeffrey Epstein at the time, was one of several Epstein residences where women say they were sexually abused, often as minors. Emily Michot/emichot@miamiherald.com

Epstein, 66, died in August 2019. Found hanging inside a prison cell, Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide. His accomplice, Maxwell, 62, is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Tallahassee. To date, they were the only people prosecuted in the case, though many influential people are believed to have known about or even participated in their crimes.

Release of the documents capped a five-year court case filed by the Miami Herald in 2019 through its attorneys at Holland & Knight to unseal documents that had been sealed by a prior judge who handled the case. The bulk of the material was unsealed on Aug. 9, 2019 — one day before Epstein was found dead. Since then the documents have been released on a rolling basis, as the judge allowed many of the names in the lawsuit to appeal the unsealing. As as result, it has taken years for the case to come this far. The judge did allow for the names of victims to remain sealed.

Three other Does — who are not victims — were also allowed to remain sealed. The Herald intends to appeal that decision.

The Miami Herald’s original “Perversion of Justice” series:

Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in mid-December ordered the unsealing, allowing a 14-day window for appeals. The window expired at the end of December.

The Upper East Side New York estate of Jeffrey Epstein. It’s door was damaged after a raid by agents serving a search warrant following his arrest in 2019. Emily Michot/emichot@miamiherald.com

In so ruling, Judge Preska agreed with the Miami Herald that the documents should be made public. The documents were generated in the course of litigating a defamation lawsuit filed against Epstein accomplice Maxwell by victim Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre’s lawsuit was settled out of court in 2016, but much of the evidence remained sealed.

Epstein, who had expensive homes in Manhattan, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in addition to Palm Beach, sexually abused more than 100 young women and girls from 2002 to 2018. He’d largely evaded legal consequence, until the summer of 2019, after a Miami Herald investigative series, Perversion of Justice, brought attention new to his case — and led ultimately to his arrest.

The names in the documents are those of recruiters, associates and “affiliates” of Epstein and Maxwell.

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself at age 16, when she says she was first sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein. Emily Michot/emichot@miamiherald.com

Preska’s ruling allows three people to remain publicly unidentified. Two of them — J. Does 58 and 124 — are “classic outsiders peripheral to the events at issue” who are not associated with Epstein and Maxwell, according to the judge’s ruling. A third, Doe 133, was mistakenly identified in a photo, according to the judge, who noted that Doe was characterized as “an alleged perpetrator” by a reporter. The judge did not further elaborate on her decision.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghilaine Maxwell presented by US Attorney during the Maxell trial.

Thirteen others tried unsuccessfully to keep their names hidden. Among them: Leslie Wexner, the former CEO of the Limited and Victoria’s Secret.

Other names expected to be in the documents include Prince Andrew, financier Glenn Dubin and modeling agent Jean Luc Brunel, a onetime South Beach bon vivant who died by suicide in a French prison; and people who worked as butlers, housekeepers or recruiters for Epstein.