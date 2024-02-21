Now You Know: Automotive Experience raises nearly $1.7 million

Bonita Med Spa’s grand opening at 3431 Bonita Beach Rd, Suite 208, Bonita Springs, will take place from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m., Feb. 29.

Bonita Med Spa welcomes the community to discover its state-of-the-art facilities and innovative treatments. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the spa, meet the staff, and learn more about the comprehensive range of services offered.

Guests can indulge in light refreshments and enter for a chance to win exciting door prizes throughout the evening. The highlight of the event will be the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled to take place at 5:15pm.

For more information about Bonita Med Spa and its services, visit bonitamedspa.net/.

Miracle Leaf Bonita Springs opens

Miracle Leaf, a medical cannabis health center, held its ribbon-cutting on Feb. 15. Miracle Leaf is located at 11380 Bonita Beach Rd SE #102, Bonita Springs, FL 34135.

“We are excited to introduce Miracle Leaf to the Bonita Springs community,” said owner Raymond Pina Jr. “Our mission is to provide alternative pathways to healthier living through medical cannabis treatments. We are committed to assisting our patients throughout the entire certification process, from their first visit to receiving their certifications for medical cannabis.”

Miracle Leaf offers a range of services to help patients alleviate symptoms and treat ailments with medical cannabis by prescribing medical marijuana to those licensed. Services include medical evaluations, same-day approval, fast and affordable certifications, and access to certified marijuana doctors.

SWFL Inc. welcomes Rachel West as the new vice president

SWFL Inc. recently announced Rachel West as its new vice president. In her role, West will bring her “extensive experience in fundraising, donor relations, and community engagement to further elevate SWFL Inc.’s mission and impact.”

Rachel West

West joins SWFL Inc. from her previous position as the director of donor relations at Habitat for Humanity Lee and Hendry Counties, where she played a role in leading large-scale fundraising campaigns. Her responsibilities included overseeing volunteers, managing events and fostering strong relationships with donors, contributing significantly to the organization's success.

A Florida native, West was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale. She relocated to Southwest Florida to pursue her bachelor’s degree in communication at Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU), graduating in 2013.

SWFL Inc helps Southwest Florida businesses connect through networking, advertising opportunities, and educational workshops.

Naples Automotive Experience Cars on 5th.

Automotive Experience raises nearly $1.7 million for St. Matthew’s House

The Naples Automotive Experience 2024 raised nearly $1.7 million to support the work of St. Matthew’s House. A faith-based charitable organization, St. Matthew’s House provides innovative programs, resources and services that bring hope, help and healing to those experiencing homelessness, hunger, substance abuse, and poverty in Southwest Florida.

The Naples Automotive Experience is presented by the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America. Held Feb. 1-4, events included a Jetport Reception at Naples Airport’s Elite Jets Hangar and premiere showing of the new Shelby Series 2 car. A Naples Motorcar Auction was held in partnership with the Saratoga Automobile Museum at Ultimate Garages of Naples. And over 20,000 attended the Cars on 5th Concours — the largest annual one day event in Naples.

In addition to the Naples Chapter of Ferrari Club of America, participating car clubs included British Car Club of Southwest Florida, Cool Cruisers, Porsche Club of America-Everglades Region, Corvettes of Naples, Alpha Romeo Club, Lamborghini Club, West Coast Muscle Cars, Mercedes-Benz Club, Paradise Gruppe, Jaguar Club, BMW Club, Shelby Owners Club and Gullwing Club.

“The Naples Automotive Experience has become one of the finest, multi-marquee shows in the U.S and the biggest automobile show on the U.S. East Coast in number of cars and attendees in one day. Our goal is to present the finest automotive experience in North America right here in Naples, Florida,” said Ferrari Club of America President Tom O’Riordan.

More Now You Know: Bonita and Estero host movies in the park

And Pictures in Paradise: Reader-submitted photos for the week of Feb. 11, 2024

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Now You Know: Automotive Experience raises nearly $1.7 million