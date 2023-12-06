Now You Know: Bonita celebrates 25; Concert Band performs, more

Bonita Springs is celebrating the city’s 25th Anniversary throughout 2024! Bonita Springs incorporated the second time on Dec. 31, 1999. In 2024, the city will be sharing short videos highlighting Bonita Springs history, hosting contests, and encouraging citizens to join the celebrations.

Information about the city’s celebrations will be shared on the city’s social platforms and website, so make sure to follow. Also, download the city’s free mobile app to get city news about the 25th Anniversary celebrations.

Visit the city’s 25th Anniversary webpage for more information celebrations and check back often as new information will be added throughout 2024.

For more information, call Bonita Springs City Hall at 239-949-6262 or visit the city website at cityofbonitasprings.org/.

Bonita Springs Concert Band with guest vocalist Mark Sanders

The Bonita Springs Concert Band will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, at at Riverside Park in Downtown Old Bonita Springs.

Performing with the band will be guest vocalist Mark Sanders who will sing “The Christmas Song,” and “Til I Hear You Sing.”

Sanders grew up in Marion, IL, spent 15 years in New York City and now calls Fort Myers his home. He has appeared in theatrical productions and concerts around the world. Sanders was seen as “Perchik” on the Broadway national tour of “Fiddler on the Roof” starring Theodore Bikel. He has become a favorite soloist with the Gulf Coast Symphony, performing at the Barbara B Mann PAC in Fort Myers as well as the Naples and Bonita Springs Concert Bands.

Members are under the direction of Gary Smith who retired after 24 years as conductor of the University of Illinois Marching Illini Band and Symphonic Band. This is the 10th season that Gary has led the band. Gary says “the talent of these musicians is tremendous, ranging in age from 16 to 90.”

Become a “Friend of the Band.” Find out more at bonitaspringsconcertband.org. The concert will also be replayed later in the week on Facebook at bonitaspringsconcertband.

Bring your family and friends with a lawn chair Dec. 10.

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary announces new guided tours, extended hours

The winter months are the perfect time to explore the swamp, with cooler temperatures and migratory birds stopping by to fuel up.

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary offers many ways to enjoy the best of the season, including extended hours from Dec. 16 through April 30. Find great gifts and souvenirs in the Nature Store, enjoy sandwiches and salads at the Cypress Café, and new guided tours are offered each Sunday, included with admission. Special events are planned for each month – there’s no better time to get out to the swamp!

Guides tours are available throughout the summer at Aububon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary.

The Blair Visitor Center, at 375 Sanctuary Road W., is open daily from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with last admission at 3 p.m., from Dec. 16 until April 30, the Visitor Center and boardwalk will stay open until 5 p.m., with last admission at 3 p.m. The Center offers exhibits, a Nature Store, Cypress Café, and access to the 2.25-mile boardwalk that meanders through a variety of habitats, including the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America.

Admission is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for children and members. Online tickets recommended: corkscrew.audubon.org/visit.

