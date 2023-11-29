Now You Know: Florida Lions Eye Clinic and Bonita Springs Lions Club spread holiday cheer

Florida Lions Eye Clinic (FLLEC) recently announced a festive collaboration with the Bonita Springs Lions Club for a heartwarming Children’s Holiday Party from noon until 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Bonita Springs Lions Club, 10370 Pennsylvania Avenue, Bonita Springs.

The Children's Holiday Party will be an afternoon of “joy, light snacks, and a special visit from Santa Claus.” Children attending the event will have the opportunity to enjoy holiday treats, share their holiday wishes with Santa, and receive a special gift from Santa's toy bag (limited quantities available).

Southwest Florida Symphony presents ‘Santa’s Serenade’

The Southwest Florida Symphony presents its annual Holiday Pops. This year’s theme, “Santa’s Serenade,” will feature the return of guest artist Maestro Andrew Lipke with his guitar, piano skills, conductor’s baton, songwriting prowess and ugly sweater collection to delight the community he calls “his home away from home.”

Under Lipke’s direction, the orchestra will take audiences on an unforgettable journey through a host of various classic holiday songs in search of what makes them so timeless. Along the way, patrons will be invited to join in as the symphony explores an instrumental mash-up of traditional themes blended with holiday favorites featuring brand new lyrics.

Concerts will be held at:

Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.: Fort Myers Senior High School

Dec. 10 at 4 p.m.: First Presbyterian Church, Bonita Springs

Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.: The Village Church at Shell Point, Fort Myers

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit swflso.org/tickets/.

National Shell Museum announces new Sunrise Shell and Mollusk Stroll program

Broadening its educational reach via unique program offerings, the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum has created a new Sunrise Shell and Mollusk Stroll program on Sanibel Island.

Participants will join a marine biologist from the museum on an early-morning, low-tide beach walk to learn about local mollusks and their shells, and to search for living mollusks. These small group experiences will help participants gain a closer understanding of molluscan biology and biodiversity, and with the cooler seasonal temperatures and timing with very low tides, they are excellent shelling conditions and a good opportunity to find and observe living mollusks.

“This new program offers a great opportunity to enjoy the beauty of our shore ecosystems and for shell and marine life enthusiasts to build their knowledge base,” said Sam Ankerson, Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum Executive Director.

The Sunrise Stroll schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, November 28, 7 a.m.

Thursday, December 14, 7:45 a.m.

Friday, January 26, 7:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 8, 6 a.m.

Sunday, March 10, 7:30 a.m.

All walks take place at Lighthouse Beach on Sanibel. Capacity is limited and pre-registration is required.

Cost is $10/adult, $5/Museum Member adult/$5 child (17 and under). Parking not included.

To register and for more information, contact Associate Director of Education Jorden Falker at jfalker@shellmuseum.org, or visit ShellMuseum.org/sunrise-stroll to learn more.

Coconut Point parade, tree lighting

Estero shopping mall kicks off holiday season with a night activities, including lighting of a 32-foot-tall tree, live steel-drum music, tropical and Polynesian-inspired performances by New Alliance Performing Arts, a Toys for Tots drive, food trucks selling Caribbean-inspired food, vendors, photos with Santa and the main event: The 7 p.m. Tropical Holiday Parade. Santa Claus leads the parade, which also features high-school bands, the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Estero Fire Rescue and more.

The event takes place 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Free. Coconut Point, 23106 Fashion Drive, Estero. facebook.com/CoconutPointMall.

Holiday in the Park

Tree lighting, school bands, a snow slide and even "snow flurries" make this a popular event every year in Bonita Springs. 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5. Free. During the event, Old 41 Road will be closed between Wilson and Ragsdale streets. Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., downtown Bonita Springs. 949-6262 or cityofbonitasprings.org.

Bonita Springs Christmas Boat Parade

Annual holiday parade launches at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Bay Water Boat Club, 5124 Bonita Beach Road S.W., and proceeds along the Imperial River and under U.S. 41 to Jolly Roger Lane, before turning around and returning to the boat club. Prime viewing includes the U.S. 41 Bridge, Riverwalk Park and the Imperial River Boat Ramp. Donations requested. 239-992-6997 or bonitaspringshistory.org.

Bonita Springs-Estero Chanukah Festival

Celebrate the Jewish holiday with the lighting of a giant menorah, kids crafts and activities, doughnuts, latkes, kosher deli and live music. 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10. Free. The outdoor event takes place at Chabad of Bonita Springs, 24611 S. Tamiami Trail. 239-949-6900 or jewishbonita.com.

