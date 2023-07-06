We now know who will investigate misconduct charges facing Beaufort County administrator.

The criminal complaint accusing Beaufort County Administrator Eric Greenway of misconduct will be investigated by the Public Integrity Unit. The PIU is a collaborative team of prosecutors and investigators from the 1st and 14th Circuit solicitors’ offices.

”Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner and I discussed the complaint and agreed that this matter requires an independent review,” said 14th circuit solicitor Duffie Stone in statement to The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

The PIU, which was formed in 2020, examines cases from either circuit having to do with allegations of public corruption, cases of officer-involved use of force and other matters involving public officials, Stone said.

”This arrangement gives our offices additional resources and legal expertise for cases that can be quite complex,” he said in a statement. “An example would be misconduct cases, which could be covered by both statutory and common law.”

Attorneys from either office can prosecute cases, if deemed appropriate.

The report was filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office on May 11 alleging the misconduct took place between Jan 9 and May 11 of this year.