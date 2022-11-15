We now know how many years in prison prosecutors want Todd and Julie Chrisley to serve

Federal prosecutors say Todd and Julie Chrisley should face nearly 22 years in prison for defrauding community banks out of tens of millions of dollars and then obstructing the investigation against them.

In June, federal jury found the couple, who starred in reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” guilty on charges of criminal bank fraud and tax evasion. Prosecutors said the Chrisleys took out $30 million in fraudulent bank loans to fund their lavish lifestyle and extravagant spending even before they become reality television stars.

They used a film production company they controlled to hide income to keep the IRS from collecting unpaid taxes owed by Todd Chrisley, prosecutors said.

Both Chrisleys were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys maintained they did nothing wrong and someone else had control of their finances.

The sentencing hearing for all defendants in this case is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 10:00 a.m.

On Tuesday, Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained a sentencing memo filed Monday in which prosecutors recommend a “lengthy period of incarceration” for the couple.

“The seriousness of the Chrisleys’ crimes cannot be understated. After they defrauded community banks out of tens of millions of dollars, they hid millions of dollars from the IRS, all while going on television to boast about how much they spend on designer clothes,” prosecutors wrote in the document. “And when they learned that they were under investigation for those crimes, they involved their own family members and friends to obstruct justice.”

According to the memo, Todd Chrisleys crimes warrant up to nearly 22 years in prison. Prosecutors are recommending up to 13 years for Julie Chrisley.

“The seriousness of their actions is further underscored by the fact that neither defendant has expressed remorse for their crimes, instead continuing to blame others for their own criminal conduct,” prosecutors said.

On Tuesday, the Chrisley’s legal team submitted a 69-page memorandum to the judge asking for lesser sentences and detailing, at length, their legal basis for why they believe the couple should face less time.