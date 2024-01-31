Now You Know: Rotary Club of Estero announces 5K Run/Walk

The Rotary Club Estero Foundation recently revealed the launch of the inaugural 5K Run/Walk for Mental Health.

This event is dedicated to supporting mental health organizations and various charities in Lee and Collier County, aligning with this year's Rotary International theme, “Create Hope in the World,” by promoting peace and focusing on mental health.

The run, scheduled for Saturday, March 16, will kick off at 7:30 a.m., at Coconut Point Mall in Estero.

Early birds can take advantage of discounted registration fees: $35 until Feb. 16; $40 until March 15.

Additionally, youth under 17 are eligible for a $5 discount.

For those who prefer online registration, sign-ups are currently open: runsignup.com/Race/FL/Estero/EsteroRotary5Kand1MileFunRun

Late registrations will be accepted at $45 on the day of the race, March 16.

Information: esterorotary.org.

One shell of a show in Bonita

The Bonita Springs Shell Club Show & Sale is from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Feb. 2-3 at the Sanctuary RV Resort at 13660 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs.

Bayside Park Concert Series continues

Fort Myers Beach is continuing its run of the Bayside Park Concert Series at Bayside Park on Fort Myers Beach. The concert Series is presented by the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Fort Myers Beach. Title Each week the concert series will present a different band to attendees.

On Feb. 4 it’s Jacobs Ladder. Concerts will begin each Sunday at 4 p.m. Lawn chairs and well-behaved pets on a 6’ or less leash are encouraged, however there will be no outside food or beverage permitted. Events are weather permitting and are free to the public.Attendees are encouraged to come early and support the recovering businesses on Fort Myers Beach by spending the night for a quick staycation, doing a bit of shopping, or enjoying lunch or dinner.

Blessings in a Backpack SWFL celebrates 10 Years of service

Blessings in a Backpack, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing weekend meals to school children, recently announced the 10th anniversary of its Southwest Florida chapter: “The milestone reflects a decade of commitment and growth, transforming the lives of thousands of children across Lee, Collier, Hendry, Glades, and Charlotte counties.”

Founded in 2014 with a modest initiative in nine schools, the Blessings in a Backpack SWFL chapter has evolved into a significant force, now reaching 33 schools and feeding over 8,400 children every weekend.

Paul Todd concert

Join the Bonita Senior Center and First Presbyterian Church for an evening with Christian artist Paul Todd. The concert will feature special guests Billy Dean and Dawn.

The event will take place at 7 p.m., Feb. 5at First Presbyterian Church. Todd, known for his ministry-oriented and family-friendly music, has dedicated his talents to raising funds for churches, ministries, and charitable organizations.

The concert promises to be an entertaining evening, providing an opportunity for the community to come together and support the Bonita Senior Center.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Now You Know: Rotary Club of Estero announces 5K Run/Walk