Now You Know: Wonder Gardens announces ‘Weekend of Wonder’ in February

Wonder Gardens planners have re-envisioned the attraction’s annual fundraising event. Enchanted, renamed Weekend of Wonder, now offers two events, both with the goal of raising money to support the Bonita Springs nonprofit.

The first event, Evening of Wonderment, is planned for 6 until 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3. Like Enchanted, the event will be held in a tent at the garden and include garden lighting, wine and hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, a selection of food stations featuring four international cuisines for the evening meal, and a Wonder Gardens presentation followed by a live auction and fund-a-need appeal.

On Sunday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., guests at Splash of Jazz can enjoy live jazz by Brandon Robertson and student jazz groups from Florida Gulf Coast University, a cash bar and a garden stroll. Wonder Gardens will be closed Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 to visitors.

“As we continue to envision improvements to the historic Wonder Gardens, we want to offer many opportunities for the community to support our vision,” said Neil Anderson, Wonder Gardens executive director. “We continue to create enhancements that showcase the Wonder Gardens as an oasis of Old Florida, while developing new exciting exhibits, continuing top-notch guest experiences and achieving zoological accreditation, all with the goal of keeping it as an asset to the community.”

Tickets for Evening of Wonderment start at $250. Tickets for Splash of Jazz are $50. Sponsorships for both events and ticket information are available at wondergardens.org/wow/.

Paul Todd concert

Join the Bonita Senior Center and First Presbyterian Church for an evening with Christian artist Paul Todd. The concert will feature special guests Billy Dean and Dawn. The event will take place at 7 p.m., Feb. 5at First Presbyterian Church.

Todd, known for his ministry-oriented and family-friendly music, has dedicated his talents to raising funds for churches, ministries, and charitable organizations. The concert promises to be an entertaining evening, providing an opportunity for the community to come together and support the Bonita Senior Center.

Senior fair and expo

The Senior Fair and Expo will take place on March 18 at the Bonita Springs YMCA, located at 27200 Kent Road, Bonita Springs.

The event, running from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., will feature many local vendors. The first 150 seniors to attend will receive a complimentary breakfast. Attendees can also look forward to live music by Jerry Ammerman and the delectable offerings of the Dusty Dawgs Food Truck.

These events serve as crucial fundraisers to support the Bonita Senior Center in continuing its vital mission of providing Health and Wellness programs, educational opportunities, and free hot lunches four days a week. Donations are warmly welcomed, and attendees will have the chance to contribute to a cause that positively impacts the lives of seniors in Lee County.

STARability Foundation receives $30,000 grant

STARability Foundation recently announced it has received a $30,000 grant from the Collier Community Foundation to expand its vocational services programming for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We are extremely grateful for the continued support of the Collier Community Foundation,” said Karen Govern, the CEO of STARability Foundation. “This generous grant will allow us to expand our services, providing more of our STARs with the opportunity to gain the skills necessary to reach their professional goals.”

The Collier Community Foundation grant will allow for 15 additional individuals to participate in the program. The grant will also help fund STARability’s Career Camp program, which provides high school students with intellectual and development disabilities with training opportunities, job shadowing and field trips, and the Jr. Entrepreneurs initiative, a program aimed at participants enrolled in the Junior Trailblazer Academy focused on product development, pricing and sales.

Through STARability’s Vocational Services, participants learn job skills, explore career opportunities and find employment with businesses who believe in their abilities. As an approved provider for the Florida Department of Education Vocational Rehabilitation (VR), STARability also offers job readiness services and connects individuals not enrolled in its programs with inclusive employers and job training sites throughout the Naples community.

The Collier Community Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. Selected organizations receive grant dollars from the Community Impact Fund. This Fund is made up of donors who believe in the Community Foundation’s ability to identify and grant to the community’s most current needs.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Now You Know: Wonder Gardens announces ‘Weekend of Wonder’ in February