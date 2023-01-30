‘Now I’m curious.’ House for sale in Kansas has a startling interior. Check it out

A home for sale in Derby, Kansas, has a popular real estate social media account completely befuddled, thanks to its colorful inside.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence — which is listed for $195,000 —has your average brown exterior that blends in with the Wheat State’s landscape while the inside is an unexpected Crayola crayon explosion.

“Home is very unique,” the listing on Zillow.com says. “It needs some TLC.”

The 1,452-square-foot home is being sold as-is and the owner will make no repairs. However, the residence comes with multiple garages and “would be great for someone that has a small business,” the listing notes.

The house was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page and Twitter account that highlights unique homes for sale, and folks were a tad confused by the colorful interior.

“This place is rad and I’d love to live here,” one person said.

“Alright… I’ll take one for the team! I’ll ask to take a tour … I live 25 miles away from Derby, KS and used to live in Derby! Now I’m curious!” someone commented.

“I feel like I stepped inside one of my kids Minecraft games,” another expressed.

“I’m playing a game in my head called ‘Summer Camp or Religious Cult Compound?’” one person joked.

“Would you look at that! Already ready to be a cat cafe!” someone commented.

“I couldn’t even scroll through half of those before my anxiety went through the roof,” another said.

“I mean, I don’t hate it,” one person noted.

“This house is stressing me out,” someone tweeted.

“This is where my dreams take place,” another said.

