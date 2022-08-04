‘Now I’m the dominant one.’ Miami lawyer who represents rape victims accused of rape

A Miami lawyer who represents sexual assault victims has been jailed on allegations he imprisoned and raped a woman inside his apartment.

Police say Adam Bair, 39, invited the woman to his home on July 20 to view a “court video.” But when he began to fondle and kiss her, according to an arrest report, she pushed him away and went to the bathroom. When she came out, Bair was naked and touching himself, the report said.

“Now I’m the dominant one,” he told her, according to the report.

Bair then raped her, and refused to let her leave “multiple times,” police said. He let her leave and she reported the attack to Miami police. “You will thank me later,” he allegedly said.

Bair

Bair is a former Miami-Dade assistant public defender who now runs his own personal injury law firm. On his website, he also says he represents rape victims.

“As a survivor of childhood sexual assault, these cases are deeply personal to me,” his website says. “I know firsthand what the healing process entails, which is why I fight fiercely on behalf of my clients for the justice they deserve. My goal is to help other survivors come back stronger than before.”

Bair remained jailed on Thursday. During a court hearing on Wednesday, he denied the allegations.