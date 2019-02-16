Now Might Be the Time to Buy These High-Yield Stocks

Wall Street is an interesting beast, acting as a weighing machine over the long term but subject to emotional gyrations over shorter periods. It can be hard to fight the mood of the market, but if you can think long term while others are focused on the short term, you can find some solid investments. Three that are worth a very close look today are high-yielding ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT), and General Mills (NYSE: GIS). Here's a quick rundown of why you might want to buy these stocks right now.

1. A rock solid energy giant

Exxon is offering investors a 4.4% yield. That's around the highest yield for the stock since the 1990s. Now is a pretty good time to pick up the shares if you are an income investor. Meanwhile, the company has an incredibly strong balance sheet, with long-term debt at less than 10% of the capital structure. That's low for any industry, let alone the often-volatile energy space.

Image source: Getty Images.

The yield is so high today because investors are worried about the integrated energy giant's production and its return on capital employed (ROCE, a measure of how well Exxon uses shareholder cash). Both metrics have been declining in recent years. But things have started to look up on both accounts, as management begins taking action on its long-term plans.

On the production front, Exxon has increased its output sequentially in each of the last two quarters. Since the uptick was driven by just one of several focus areas, 2018 looks like it will turn out to be a key inflection point for the company's upstream (drilling) business.

With regard to ROCE, Exxon is stuck in the middle of its peer group after years of leading the pack. However, ROCE has started to turn higher again. Management's goal is to push ROCE from the mid-to-high-single-digits into the mid-teens. It expects to get there by taking greater control of its investment projects. Having greater operational control means it can use its expertise on getting better returns out of large, complex upstream and downstream assets. It also intends to focus its business around industry-leading assets, as management highlighted during its fourth-quarter earnings conference call.