Now that OKC voted to build a new arena, what's the plan? Questions remain in budget, timeline

Tuesday’s election was a landslide victory for supporters of a new NBA arena in downtown Oklahoma City. But the Wednesday morning after, city officials immediately pivoted to dealing with the complex realities of the situation: needing to have the new arena built within the next six years.

The day after votes were tallied, city management began clarifying their intentions on where and when the new facility might be built but remained vague on many other plans.

Location and site planning still unanswered

“I would tell you that right now, there’s one site that we own, and that’s the site where Prairie Surf Media is, but we’re looking at other options and getting consideration there to make sure that we’re downtown,” Oklahoma City Manager Craig Freeman told reporters Wednesday. “I would expect that decision to be made over the next couple of months.”

Freeman would not specifically confirm the Prairie Surf Studios location, formerly the Cox Convention Center, as the new arena site, but did say other potential sites were not city-owned. He later notified city council members ahead of a Dec. 19 meeting that the city would not be extending Prairie Surf's lease.

Other decisions, such as architectural and engineering partners, use license agreements, and food and beverage contracts, were reliant upon the finalization of a site selection. After an architect is selected sometime in late 2024, Freeman said, 18 to 24 months of design time will likely be needed.

More: New arena schedule, design, site selection questions from readers answered by mayor

City Manager Craig Freeman talks about the next steps of the downtown arena during a news conference.

Timeline for new arena set for Thunder schedule, but Paycom’s timeline in limbo

Freeman also said, in order to honor the terms of the city’s letter of intent with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the new arena would need to be completed to host the team by the summer of 2029.

When asked about the fate of the current Paycom Center arena, Freeman said the city would continue to manage and upgrade the facility, as the venue was still planned to host Thunder games and music concerts throughout the next five years. But he also acknowledged "you don't run two arenas side-by-side in a market our size."

The city manager’s comments came a day after Oklahoma City voters overwhelmingly approved extending a penny sales tax for six more years to largely fund building a new facility downtown for the Thunder team. As part of the agreement upon passage of the proposal, the Thunder NBA team committed to staying in Oklahoma City beyond 2050.

Paycom Center

How will the plan handle possible cost overruns?

A point of controversy from the public after the negotiations was that the Thunder would not be responsible for any cost overruns, unless they request modifications to the construction after the design is finalized.

This “passing of the buck” — coupled with widespread criticism of the Thunder ownership’s pledge to contribute $50 million toward the $900-million-minimum construction — has caused concern among local economists and community advocates, who have consistently voiced opposition to an already-expensive project that they expect to become even more costly.

“Key questions about the arena deal’s cost, location, and impact on existing infrastructure still linger,” Oklahoma Progress Now, a progressive advocacy group that organized an opposition campaign against the arena proposal, said in a statement late Tuesday. “Our resolve for a transparent, fair, and responsible future for Oklahoma City remains undiminished. The journey towards a better city continues.”

Freeman did not offer any specifics on a strategy Wednesday but said the “limited and defined funding sources” outlined in the new arena proposal would set hard budget lines for the city to follow.

“As we get that designer from the architect and engineering firm on, they won’t have enough information at that time, even by the end of next year, that we’ll have all of that worked out,” Freeman said. “But there’s a lot of amenities and aspects to the arena that are fairly well understood. I think that an A&E firm coming in and working with us will understand what’s required.”

When asked Thursday about concerns that the construction budget might balloon, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt told The Oklahoman “the budget won’t significantly grow, as it is capped at the available resources,” citing the letter of intent. “We always build to the budget,” Holt said.

More: What's next for OKC Thunder, Paycom Center after Oklahoma City arena vote?

City Manager Craig Freeman talks about what will happen next as the city plans for the downtown arena.

How will the arena’s budget handle inflation?

But questions about how the city would tackle the ramifications of inflation were not explicitly answered, as Freeman said it was too early to tell if the city would receive any benefit from slowing the construction schedule to see whether interest rates would continue cooling.

“It’s a factor, and we can’t predict it,” Freeman said. “I think for us right now, we’ve just got to continue to work with our financial advisers to evaluate what is best in the way that we manage this to get the most dollars into the building and into the project and to make the best of the public funds.”

Brent Bryant, chief financial officer for the city’s finance department, told The Oklahoman he was still confident in his department’s “conservative estimate” of at least $976 million in revenue being generated from the arena sales tax between 2028 and 2034. “There’s still significant runway,” he said, before the city must finalize its approach for financing the construction ahead of sales tax collections.

A strong possibility was a line of credit, which Bryant said would allow the city to borrow as needed for the construction while also minimizing borrowing costs. Other approaches included bond issuances with earned interest, which Bryant said the city “typically wouldn’t do” but was still an option.

Bryant also told The Oklahoman, however, that the interest rate environment is constantly in flux and that any speculation would be difficult to apply to the project’s many unknowns.

“We’re just going to continue to do our due diligence, monitor the market, monitor what the interest rate environment is, evaluate and wait until we find out the right timeline, and then at that point in time I’ll have a better picture that I can give you,” Bryant said.

Holt told The Oklahoman “there really is no realistic way” the sales tax would underperform “because our forecasting team will use a very conservative method.”

“They’ll err generously on the side of creating a surplus,” Holt said. “They assume recessions. See what has happened with MAPS 4. We already had a $100 million surplus just a couple years into collection (and that included the COVID recession). MAPS 3 had a $50 million + surplus. We have learned a lot since the shortfall of the '90s.”

Contributing: Steve Lackmeyer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC arena vote: Questions remain in arena construction timeline, budget