Now open: Erie Fine Wine and Good Spirits on West 18th Street reopens after renovations

After being closed for more than three weeks for renovations, the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store at 105 W. 18th St. is open again.

The store, which was closed since end of business Jan. 15, reopened at 9 a.m. Thursday.

According to Shawn Kelly from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the renovations were finished on schedule and give the store an updated look.

While closed: A list to find out where to go while West 18th Street liquor store undergoes renovations

The renovations included a fresh coat of paint, newer graphics, additional display space from rearrangements, removal of carpeting and general improvements to make the shopping experience more inviting, Kelly said.

“One of the things that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has been doing over the past several years is updating it’s Fine Wine and Good Spirits brands around the state," he said. "We try to hit every store and this just happened to be the turn for the West 18th Street store.”

The Fine Wine and Good Spirits store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Contact Nicholas Sorensen at nsorensen@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie PA Fine Wine and Good Spirits store at West 18th St. reopens