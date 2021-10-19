Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine AECOM (NYSE:ACM)?

While AECOM (NYSE:ACM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$67.00 and falling to the lows of US$58.83. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AECOM's current trading price of US$63.07 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AECOM’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in AECOM?

According to my valuation model, AECOM seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy AECOM today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $73.92, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that AECOM’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from AECOM?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for AECOM. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ACM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ACM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Be aware that AECOM is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is concerning...

If you are no longer interested in AECOM, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

