Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG.L)?

Today we’re going to take a look at the well-established Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG.L). The company’s stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Alphabet’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What’s the opportunity in Alphabet?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Alphabet today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $1155.14, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Alphabet’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Alphabet look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Alphabet’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GOOG.L’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GOOG.L, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Alphabet. You can find everything you need to know about Alphabet in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Alphabet, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

