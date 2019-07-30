Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)?

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of $38.75 and falling to the lows of $34.67. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether American National Bankshares's current trading price of $35.31 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at American National Bankshares’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is American National Bankshares worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 6.59% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy American National Bankshares today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $33.13, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since American National Bankshares’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from American National Bankshares?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, American National Bankshares’s earnings are expected to increase by 83%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AMNB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AMNB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on American National Bankshares.