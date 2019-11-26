Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (HKG:914)?

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (HKG:914) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Anhui Conch Cement’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Anhui Conch Cement still cheap?

Good news, investors! Anhui Conch Cement is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is HK$72.26, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Anhui Conch Cement’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Anhui Conch Cement?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -0.5% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Anhui Conch Cement. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although 914 is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to 914, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 914 for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Anhui Conch Cement. You can find everything you need to know about Anhui Conch Cement in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Anhui Conch Cement, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

