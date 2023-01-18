Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine ASM International NV (AMS:ASM)?

Let's talk about the popular ASM International NV (AMS:ASM). The company's shares led the ENXTAM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine ASM International’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In ASM International?

According to my valuation model, ASM International seems to be fairly priced at around 7.96% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ASM International today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €265.24, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since ASM International’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will ASM International generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ASM International. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ASM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for ASM International and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in ASM International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

